Mughal Era Rumali Manda Roti Pulling Tourists To Burhanpur In Madhya Pradesh

Rumali manda roti from the historic city of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh is becoming increasingly popular among tourists these days. Manda roti has given a new identity to Burhanpur at national and international level. Tourists also visit the shops to see the method of making this roti. In fact, it is similar to rumali roti found in hotels, but its weight, size and method of preparation are completely different.

Historian Hoshang Havaldar says that manda roti was started being made during the reign of the Mughals. About 500 members of more than sixty families of the city are now running their livelihood through manda roti.

According to historians, when the Mughal rule came in 1601, they made Burhanpur an Army cantonment. Mughal soldiers from all over the country used to come to Burhanpur. In such a situation, it became difficult to prepare a large amount of food in a short time. Local artisans suggested making manda roti to the Mughal rulers to prepare large quantities of food in a short period of time. During this time a manda roti was two and a half feet in diameter and weighed about 500 grams.

Change In Size Of Manda Roti

The size and weight of manda roti changed with the passage of time. According to the need, its weight has been reduced to around 250 grams at present. Despite this, it is the largest and tastiest bread in the world. People of every class in Burhanpur use it on special occasions or parties. There are shops of manda rotis near the old bus stand of the city. However, due to the amount of hard work involved in this work, the new generation of artisans are not taking interest in it. Due to this the number of artisans has decreased in the last few years.

Bakers Found Only In Burhanpur

Historian Mohammad Naushad says now there are mixers to prepare the dough from flour. Earlier, the dough was also kneaded by hand. According to those who prepare manda roti, bakers are only found in Burhanpur now. The bakers also go to Arab countries, Sri Lanka, Nepal, among others to make manda roti. Apart from this, they also go to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states on special demand. There are no bakers making mandas anywhere except Burhanpur. In many cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, many workers have shifted permanently.

Tourists Flock To Burhanpur For Manda Roti

According to hotel industry and tourism experts, whenever domestic and foreign tourists come to Burhanpur, they do not forget to take them to show them how manda roti is made. Tourists often enjoy this special roti and end up buying lots of it.