New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: After COVID-19 the cases of Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus are on a rise in India. The infection is so serious that even patients' eyes are being removed in order to keep them alive. We had recently made you aware of the type of disease Mucormycosis aka Black Fungus is and now the government has shared some dos and don'ts for the same.

Take a look at the symptoms, prevention, dos and dont's and more of the Black Fungi.

Symptoms

Some of the symptoms of his disease include headache, toothache and more. Here's a list of a few signs that you may have Mucormycosis.

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Co-morbidities – post transplant/malignancy

Predisposition

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression by steroids

Altered mental status

Prolonged ICU stay

Voriconazole therapy

Dos

Follow these dos to deal with black fungus.

Control hyperglycemia

Keep a check on blood glucose levels after getting discharged from COVID-19 hospital.

Keep a check on the timing and dosage of taking steroids.

Keep your water clean for humidifiers while undergoing oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics or antifungals properly

Don'ts

Keep a check on what to avoid so that Mucormycosis infection does not get severe.

Do not avoid warning signs and symptoms

Do not take blocked nose-like symptoms lightly.

Do not take a step back when it comes to getting tested in order to detect fungal etiology.

Do not spend a lot of time before starting the treatment for mucormycosis.

Prevention

Make sure to follow these measures to prevent the Black Fungus infection.

Make use of masks if you are visiting dusty places.

Make sure to keep yourself well-covered while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure

Black Fungus or Mucormycosis can affect the ones who have low immunity. And especially in COVID-19 disease, the steroids and medicines which are given to the patient can affect one's immune powers quite strongly. As a result you may get affected by Black Fungi infection. Therefore, one needs to be cautious about their health for at least 2 weeks post getting recovered from coronavirus.

With inputs from onlymyhealth.com

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal