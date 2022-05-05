New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 8 this year. It is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate the love, care, and sacrifice a mother takes upon for her child. On this day, children do extra efforts to make their mother feel special. The day serves as a gesture to pay gratitude to the mothers who play different roles in the lives of people around them. From being a parent, a sister, a daughter, a friend, and a wife, to the endless relations in society, mothers bear the responsibility of holding on to family and nurturing it. As mother's day is just around the corner here's all you need to know about this wonderful day.

When is mother's day?

Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8. It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May month.

Mother's Day history

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908. It was celebrated by a woman named Anna Jarvis who held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. The woman also started a campaign in 1905 seeking the recognition of Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States, when her mother died. Her request was initially declined, however, after 6 years by 1911, the US started observing Mother's Day as a holiday. In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday to honour mothers.

Significance of Mother's Day

The day holds significance as it celebrates the existence of mothers and appreciates all they do for their children. It honors the mothers, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. The day is meant to make mothers feel special and loved.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha