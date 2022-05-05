New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The special day for the special being that is 'mothers' is just around the corner! Moms are incredible, from giving birth to taking care of us they do everything without any expectation. It is said that there is nothing much bigger than a mom's love in the world. Across the world on May 8th, people celebrate Mother's Day 2022 to honour mothers, mother-like figures in our lives. This day is awaited by many just to make it special and make our moms feel extra pampered and loved. As the day of mothers is here, let's celebrate it by spending and dedicating our whole time to our mothers. Here, let's take a look at some of the activities to do with our moms on May 8th to make them feel extra special and honoured:

Plan a date with your mother

On the special day of mother spend time with her take her out and eat and drink her favourites. Take her to a place she likes to go. Shop for her and end your lovely time with a movie or dinner.

Book a Spa Day or Pampering Session

Mothers are always working. This mom's day, give her a break and take her to a spa for a relaxing massage session. Give her a day of just relaxation to make her feel happy.

Take a Family Vacation

If your mother is an outdoor person, take her on a hike or camping. Pick a moderate or easy trail if it is their first time hiking. Additionally, nature walks can help remove the negative effects of stress.

Cook or Bake together

Is your mother a great chef? This Mother's day assist her in the kitchen and make her favourite delicacies and enjoy time bonding. Bake sweets and cakes for dessert for dinner/lunch.

Have A Game or Movie Night

This is a fun way to make your mother feel happy. Just gather up your family and bring out some interesting board games and do this activity together. If it is a movie night, pick your mother's favourite and prepare everything beforehand - from dinner to popcorn to after-show desserts.

Posted By: Ashita Singh