New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The special day of Mother's aka Mother's Day, is just around the corner, and it's officially time to make your mother feel special. Though there are several ways through which you can make your mom feel special, gifting her favourite things is definitely one of them. People across the globe will celebrate Mother's Day on May 8.

Moms are a blessing for all of us. She is the one who makes her life easy. Moms are the backbone of the family and always make sure that everyone in the family is doing fine. On this special occasion, it's our duty to pamper our moms with the things they like.

If you are looking for gift ideas, then this article is for you. Here we bring you the top five gift items that you can present to your mom on the occasion of mother's day.

1. Perfume of her choice

Perfumes are the best options to give to your mom. A beautiful fragrance can easily make anyone's day. Always make sure that you select that perfume that is really soothing and easy on the nose.

2. Jewellery

One can never go wrong with Jewellery. It's the best go-to option. Take your mom to a jewellery shop and get her a jewellery piece which she likes, it can be anything ring, earning, nose pin anything of her choice.

3. Plants

If your mom is a nature lover, then your go-to gift option is a plant. This will be a very thoughtful gift for your mom. Apart from plants, you can also buy her a pair of gardening tools in order for her to take care of her plants.

4. Skincare products

Skincare is the best way to pamper your mom. This Mother's Day get her a bunch of skincare products that will brighten up her skin and will bring a glow back to her face.

5. A personalised coffee mug

A gift that will be used on a daily basis. A personalised coffee mug is a special gift for your mom. Every day whenever she will drink tea or coffee, she will always have a sweet memory of you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen