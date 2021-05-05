Mother's Day 2021: As the day to celebrate the love of a mother and to pay tribute to them is right at the doorstep, know about the history and significance of this day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A mother is a beautiful creation of God who keeps giving their child unconditional love and support throughout her life. Well, an author, Charles Benetto beautifully defined love for mother in a quote, that reads, "When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” As the day to celebrate the love of a mother and to pay tribute to them is right at the doorstep, know about the history, how do we celebrate and the significance of this day.

When is Mother's Day?

Every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. This year, Mother's Day will be observed on May 9.

History of Mother's Day:

Mother's Day was first observed in America when a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother and paid tribute to her as it was the last wish of her mother before death. Later, she continued to do so for three years after her mother's demise and after that, she started celebrating this day to pay tribute to all the mothers and started celebrating this day as mother's Day in the US. She also held a campaign to observe this day as a national holiday. However, her request was denied but in 1941 a proclamation was signed and it was declared that from now on, every second Sunday of May will be celebrated as Mother's Day.

How people celebrate this day?

On this day, people give gifts to their mother to express love to them for always being there. Apart from this, people also pen beautiful letters for their mother and they bake cakes and make their mother's favourite meals on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma