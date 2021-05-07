New Delhi | Varun Sharma: "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother". As rightly said by former US President Abraham Lincoln, mothers are the backbone of our families. Be it reminding us to have our meals on time to solve our issues to constantly support during our worst times, mothers keep doing their best to support the family.

The year 2020 was like a roller coaster ride for all of us. While as a family we did our bit, it was the mothers who helped us maintain the sanity at home. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it's an opportunity for us to show our love for her by gifting her smart home appliances that can make work at home easier. When you have the right appliances, doing household chores as a family can be a great way to spend time together while getting things done efficiently.

With the help of advanced technologies, we can help our mothers finish their work quickly and help them spend more time with the rest of the members of the family. So below is a list of home appliances you can gift your mother on this Mother’s Day.

* Wi-Fi Video Door Phone: A video door phone allows you to see and communicate with any visitor without physically opening the door. You don't have to physically go and open the door unless you want to. Hence, a video door phone is a great system to ensure the safety and security of your mother if you are not staying with her.

The Godrej Seethru Pro Wi-Fi video door phone is an outdoor unit designed to add a great level of convenience to your daily living. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can now view your visitors and speak to them from your smartphone or tablet not just at home but also from anywhere in the world. With an added camera outside your door, you can view a better area before letting anyone in your home.

* Microwave: Baking or cooking has benefits beyond having a healthy and yummy homemade meal. It reduces stress, helps in emotion management and can be a way to connect with your family socially. It is also a great way of self-care for your mother. A good microwave will be a great addition to your mother’s kitchen which can help the entire family experiment with recipes from across the globe.

The demand for the microwave has risen even during the COVID-19 pandemic as we stayed at home and upgraded our appliances for the efficient functioning of our kitchens. A space-age technology like microwaves has been a standard appliance for nearly 50 years, but we are slowly exploring all aspects of it. Under supervision, a teenager can make a microwave meal, allowing mothers to focus on their work or other activities at home.

* Dishwasher: Hygiene is very important be it for clothes or dishes, washing the stack of pots and plates lying in the sink by hand is probably the most dreaded task of all household chores. It not only takes up a lot of time and effort, but we also have to worry about broken plates and being in constant contact with the chemicals from the dish soap. A dishwasher is an easy fix to this problem.

While dishwashers have been in use for a long time across the globe, they are a fairly new addition to the Indian kitchen. Modern dishwashers are packed with new-age technology like AquaIntense TM Technology that increases the cleaning performance up to five times and there is no need for handwashing. You can choose from Voltas Beko dishwashers that are specially designed for Indian kitchens, one can select Full Size OR Table Top dishwasher that suits your kitchen space.

* Multi-functional UV Steriliser Box: Keeping in mind the need of the hour, this device has become essential and not just as a gadget but as a home appliance. This UV sterilizing box from portronics can be used for household items such as cell phones, reading glasses, jewellery, watch, makeup brushes etc.

You can even sterilise your toothbrush in it. Due to its small size, you can place it even on the side table of your mother’s bed. This UV sterilisation box kills 99.9 per cent of harmful germs, including Salmonella, E. Coli and Flu Viruses.

* Refrigerator: 2020 taught us the importance of stocking up for a month of groceries, though it may sound like a regular thing a lot of families started following it in the last one and a half years. Upgrading our refrigerator and adopting technology like StoreFresh™ Technology from Voltas Beko, can help lock in freshness by minimising temperature fluctuations and keeping moisture levels steady.

Additionally, these refrigerators come with Active Fresh Blue Light technology that creates an anti-bacterial atmosphere inside the refrigerator and keeps fruits and vegetables full of flavour and nourishment for up to 30 days of being stored in the fridge. Apart from technology, the right size matters too, for a family of 4-5 members, you might want to consider a capacity of 250 lt plus. With options coming in which curd can be made to inbuild water dispensers’ consumers are spoilt with choices now.

