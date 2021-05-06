Mother’s Day 2021: On this auspicious eve, we have brought all mothers some easy and quick exercises on how you can d-stress just by staying at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on people around the globe, but more than anyone, mothers are suffering from this sudden 'new normal' where the whole family is working from home, building extra pressure on them. As they are busy juggling the demands of kids, work and other household chores, it is exhausting them out, making them anxious, irritated, etc. So on this Mother's Day, we have brought you some easy and quick exercises on how you can d-stress just by staying at home.

1. Yoga

Yoga is one of the best ways to D-stress as its postures, reduces blood pressure, relieves physical tension and relaxes the muscle. Yoga helps in bringing the body into a healthy balance. Also, deep breathing exercises relax your mind and increase mental focus.

2. Pilates

Pilates helps in building flexibility, strength and endurance making it one of the best exercises for stress relief. Apart from this, it also tones down the body and gives way to a healthy body. Just like yoga, pilates can also be practised at home easily.

3. Dancing

Who doesn't enjoy dancing? It is one of the best ways to release stress and also helps in toning down the body. Dancing has many benefits mentally, emotionally and physically. It also improves your heart rate, agility and brings grace to your face.

4. High energy Activities

Aerobic exercise can help you in reducing your stress and is easy to practice at home. Just like dance, high energy activities helps in increasing heart rate and tones your mentally and physically.

5. Tai Chi

Tai Chi, also known as 'meditation in motion', holds its roots in martial arts, but it is like yoga. It calms the mind and conditions the body. As per studies, Tai Chi has many health benefits, such as it lowers blood pleasure, build bone density, boost the immune system. Apart from this, it also reduces the risk of heart failure and arthritis. Mothers of all ages can practice Tai Chi to reduce stress.

However, all the mothers are advised to first consult their doctor before taking up any of these exercises.

