New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: September 5, 2020 marks the 23rd death anniversary of Mother Teresa, a celebrated nun who devoted her life to caring for the sick and helpless. She is considered to be one of the greatest humanitarian to ever live and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty in the world.

Mother Teresa breathed her last on this day in 1997. In memory of her, the United Nations declared September 5 as the International Day of Charity. On her 23rd death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes about love, charity, and kindness.

1. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

2. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.

3. I am not sure exactly what heaven will be like, but I know that when we die and it comes time for God to judge us, he will not ask, ‘How many good things have you done in your life?’ rather he will ask, ‘how much love did you put into what you did?

4. If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.

5. God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try

6. We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.

7. We do not need guns and bombs to bring peace, we need love and compassion.

8. Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.

9. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.

10. I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja