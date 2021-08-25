Born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Ottoman Empire, Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu was as an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Whenever there's a mention of Saint Mother Teresa, words like faith, kindness, humanity and care strike everyone's mind. She was a ray of hope for countless homeless and needy. Her tales of dedication, love and care for the people have not just made her an icon in the world but also inspired thousands to help each other.

Born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Ottoman Empire, Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu was as an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary. After living in Skopje for almost 18 years, she moved to the European country Ireland and later to India, where she spent most of her life.

She has worked her entire life to help and provide aid for those in need. In the year 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity which is a Roman-Catholic religious congregation with more than 4,500 nuns and was functioning in 133 countries by 2012.

The congregation is managing homes for those who are suffering from diseases like HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis and have been abandoned by their own people. It organisation also runs soup kitchens, dispensaries, mobile clinics, orphanages, schools and more.

Therefore, to celebrate Mother Teresa's 111th birth anniversary, here we are with a list of some inspiring quotes from her which will make you a better person and restore your faith in humanity. Take a look:

There are no great things, only small things with great love. Happy are those.

Peace begins with a smile.

If you judge people, you have no time to love them.

If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one.

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.

If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.

Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.

