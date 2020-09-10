The study was conducted on more than 10,000 grown-ups with an average age of 63 years. All the participants had Type 2 diabetes for an average of 10 years prior to enrolling in the study.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new study has suggested that consuming more than one alcohol beverage — equivalent to a 12-ounce beer — in a day regularly can increase the risk of high blood pressure among grown-ups with Type-2 diabetes.

The study was conducted on more than 10,000 grown-ups with an average age of 63 years. All the participants had Type 2 diabetes for an average of 10 years prior to enrolling in the study. The results, published in the Journal of American Heart Association, found that moderate drinking (consuming eight or more alcohol beverages in a week) was associated with increased odds of elevated blood pressure by 79 per cent; stage 1 high blood pressure by 66 per cent; and Stage 2 high blood pressure by 62 per cent, as per a report by ANI.

"This is the first large study to specifically investigate the association of alcohol intake and hypertension among grown-ups with Type 2 diabetes," said senior study author Matthew J. Singleton, a chief electrophysiology fellow at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Singleton said that while previous studies had suggested that heavy alcohol consumption (fifteen or more drinks per week) was associated with high blood pressure, it had remained unclear whether moderate alcohol consumption could too increase the risk of high blood pressure.

The study further found that heavy drinking was associated with increased odds of elevated blood pressure by 91 per cent; Stage 1 high blood pressure by 149 per cent — a 2.49-fold increase — and Stage 2 high blood pressure by 204 per cent — a 3.04-fold increase.

"Though light to moderate alcohol consumption may have positive effects on cardiovascular health in the general population, both moderate and heavy alcohol consumption appear to be independently associated with higher odds of high blood pressure among those with Type 2 diabetes," Singleton said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja