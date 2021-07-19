National Moon Day not only celebrates the historic human landing on the moon but it also opened the opportunities for future missions too. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world created history when Neil Armstrong became the first ever human to land on Moon on July 20, 1969. The moon landing by NASA's astronaut became a worldwide news and everyone across the globe celebrated the historic lunar landing by the moon. Therefore, to commemorate the special day, July 20th was declared as the National Moon Day by US.

July 20th, 2019 was the 50th Anniversary Observance of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing. Though no National Day was declared but president Donald Trump, in 2019 proclaimed it.

Moon Day: History

In 1961 the then-president Kennedy appealed to a special joint session of Congress for the mission of sending astronauts to the moon. Nasa after five years of great efforts and hard work initiated the unmanned Apollo Mission. On July 19, 1969 manned Apollo 11 entered the Lunar orbit. On July 20, 1969, Armstrong stepped on the moon surface. His words after his first step were "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind".

To honor the anniversary of man's first landing on the moon, the then president R. Nixon Proclaimed Nation Moon Day on July, 20th.

Moon Day: Significance

On July 20,1969 Niel Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first humans to land on the moon by Apollo 11 mission. It was the greatest technological achievement and Armstrong's 'one small step for man' inspired generations to come. Lots of opportunities to explore were opened and the National Moon Day not only celebrates the landmark mission but it also plans the future missions too.

Some facts about the moon

On National Moon Day, here we are with a few facts related to the moon

- 73,476,730,924,573,500,000,000 kg is the mass of the moon.

- 16.50 % is the decrease in human weight on the moon.

- The moon shifts farther from the Earth by 1 inch every year.

- 2300mph is the travelling speed of the moon orbiting the Earth.

- Surface area of the moon is 146 million square miles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal