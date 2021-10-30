New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: November is around the corner, and everyone is busy planning on how to celebrate Diwali. However, the month is not easygoing as it's will be messy and hectic. You will have to deal with unexpected roadblocks that will test the integrity of your plan. So, here is a guide to the month ahead for you.

ARIES

Your career will experience some ups and downs this month. On some days, you will find it tough to manage your hectic schedule. Those working in the real estate industry will witness positive results. Working professionals will fare better in their careers this week as compared to businesspeople. Your bond with your family may not be very strong, but spending time with your children and friends will release your stress. Love life will be full of excitement. Those single may meet the person of their liking. On the health front, if you have had any major concerns in the past then, keep a check on it. Your immune system will be weaker during this month.

TAURUS

It will be a favourable period for career growth. Those searching for a new job will get opportunities, and business professionals will earn profit. You will have a rejoicing time with your family, and the atmosphere at home will be jovial. Travelling seems to be on the cards, be it for work, education, personal life or sharing some private moments with your spouse. Your love life may have some dark patches, but married couples will strengthen their bond. You will plan to make investments during this time which will increase the value of your fixed assets. You will also have a good understanding of your siblings.

GEMINI

You will be in a progressive frame of mind this month which will help you identify suitable growth opportunities. You will remain passionate and work on multiple projects, which will help improve your productivity at the workplace. Students need to put forth their best effort to achieve favourable results in academics. They are likely to face cut-throat competition in their examination. Your family will keep you occupied, and you can celebrate an achievement with your loved ones and friends. Your love life may prove to be a bit taxing, and you will feel frustrated. Your financial life will remain balanced with a healthy mix of income and expenditure.





CANCER

This is a positive phase for your career, especially if connected abroad. Your financial health will fluctuate with high earnings and expenditure. Your personal life will not be as good as your professional life. You may have cold relations with your family members which will disturb the domestic environment. Love life may not be as smooth either, you will have to keep calm to sustain your relationship. Your spouse will try to keep you emotionally happy, however, you will be occupied due to household affairs. Students can face doubts and confusion in learning, but their hard work will help them get good scores.

LEO

This month you will be dynamic and think out-of-the-box to employ new methods and techniques in your professional life. Those of you working in the hospitality industry or medical services will be successful during this period. You will be able to build goodwill in your respective industry. You may make travel plans with your family. At times, you may have a tense atmosphere at home, which can disturb your peace of mind. Those in a love relationship will experience a stable and satisfactory time and can move forward. Your finances may not be on the move, but a lot better is expected soon. Students may face anxiety in achieving good results.





VIRGO

This month will bring mixed results in different spheres of your life. There are bright possibilities of change in your work profile or job during this period. You will enjoy the fruits of your past efforts. You will have financial abundance with some unproductive expenditure. You are advised not to make any long-term investments. You may face some communication lapses with your family members, which can be upsetting. Your love life may not be very smooth, and you may face arguments with your partner. Students will have a favourable time, and they will remain focused on their goals.





LIBRA

This month is expected to bring positive results relating to your finances. This is a good time to review your ongoing investment schemes and rejig your portfolio. You can have gained through transactions relating to property or land. Any pending legal matter will work out in your favour. On the work front, you could be given additional responsibility, which will increase your workload. However, exercise restraint in your behaviour, especially while interacting with colleagues. This month you will make continuous efforts to learn something new. On the personal front, you are advised to incorporate a sense of flexibility in your behaviour to avoid spoiling your equation with friends or loved ones.





SCORPIO

At the beginning of the month, you are likely to remain anxious due to a persistent problem relating to your job. Businesspeople can find this period a bit tough in earning profits. It is advisable to stay calm and not react. From the middle of the month, stars will be aligned in your favour. If you have been suffering from any health issue in the past, then you will start to recover. Nonetheless, improve your food habits and keep away from spicy food. A short journey is on the cards this month which will help you gather your thoughts. This is a challenging period for your married life as frequent arguments with your spouse can bother you.





SAGITTARIUS

This month, your career is poised to witness some profound changes which you should be prepared for. You need to focus on your thoughts and avoid any kind of negativity. Avoid overthinking and trust your ability. Exploring your spiritual side will also help. Visiting close relatives or friends will improve your perspective. You will be able to resolve ongoing issues between family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. Those of you who are doing business in partnership will get the necessary help to emerge from previous losses. You will be able to make plans for business expansion. Students who wish to pursue higher education will be successful.





CAPRICORN

This month, you will be able to accumulate money. You can receive funds you had lent to others in the past. Also, there is a possibility that you can receive some unearned wealth like gifts or insurance benefits. You need to make an effort to complete any pending domestic work and avoid postponing it. Avoid sharing your strategy and plans in front of anyone, else it may not fructify. Students may face some difficulties in their field of study. They need to stay patient and work even harder. If you get stuck in any unwanted situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your elders in the family. Regular exercise will play an important role in keeping you fit.





AQUARIUS

You will remain exuberant this month which will bring positive results in your professional life. Your financial status will remain strong, and you will achieve what you desire. Your personal life may not be as good as your professional life, as you may have arguments with your loved ones. You may face a challenge in keeping up with the interests and expectations of your family. As a result, the atmosphere at home may be tense at times. Your love life may not be satisfactory as you may face some disagreement with your loved one. Your health issues will take a toll on your mind; however, you will be able to fight them by keeping yourself fit.





PISCES

This month will be favourable for your career. You will be active and dedicated to your profession. Your job or business will keep you busy, and you will be working towards growth and achievement. Those in business related to travel or transportation will flourish, along with those working in a joint venture or partnership firm. Employees in the government sector can expect transfer and promotion this month. You will spend your time clearing off your debts or loans if any. Your income flow will be good, and you will earn from investments made in the past. Health concerns may bother you as there could be some stress and emotional imbalance

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv