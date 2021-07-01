New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New month, new opportunities and new challenges, so be careful while making any decisions. Taurus, Gemini and Leo, brace yourself to accept change and take up new responsibilities, which will enhance your career. However, Cancer is advised to buckle up their seat belts as July can be full of changes in terms of emotions, job or family. Have a look at your monthly horoscope and prepare yourself for upcoming challenges.

Aries

This month you are likely to be in a merry mood, energised with love and strength. On the personal front, you might encounter someone special who will take a keen interest in knowing you. July is likely to be all about romantic and interesting moments. This month you migh plan to meet or call a person with whom you are not in contact for the past few years. In the middle of the month, you might be lucky on the professional front as you might get interesting projects at work or in business. You are advised to take care of your elder's health and keep in touch with your friends.

Taurus

This month will bring in numerous opportunities wherein you are likely to meet influential people. They might help you on the work front and enhance your career. So you are advised to not miss these opportunities and grab them with your both hands and feet. On the love front, you are likely to meet your soulmate with a strong psyche, who can deal with any kind of stressful situation. You might feel comfortable in his/her company. On the personal front, this month you are likley to spread positive energy to people around you. On the professional front, you are likely to witness some positive changes such as promotion or changing employment. This month, you are advised to think twice before taking any important decision and don't miss on the opportunity.

Gemini

This month is all about accepting change and opening yourself to the world. You might take a big step forward either in your personal or professional sphere. On the love front, a person around you might start taking interest in you and try to approach you. Gemini, Virgo or Sagittarius people might inspire you and bring out your creativeness. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy the comforts of home which will impact you positively. This month you are advised to go out and socialise like attending parties or going on dates. Also, prepare yourself for certain events that will make you happy.

Cancer

This month you might feel low and dull as many changes will take place in your life during this course of the month. Your emotional quotient will make you talk to your friends and family to overcome the messy situation. The beginning of the month might be tough for you as you will be dealing with changes in your personal career. On the professional front, you are advised to dress up and prepare yourself well for the interviews or official meetings. A foreign trip is on the cards which will help you in enhancing your knowledge. On the personal front, by the end of the month, you might have to face destabilisation related to relations with family members. This month you are advised to not expect too much from people as it will bring disappointment.

Leo

This week you are likely to embrace new responsibilities on the work front which will enhance your job profile. With the help of brilliance and creativity, you will be able to complete all the projects on time. This month you are likely to get a few opportunities to show your mettle so don't miss on them. On the personal front, there will be a lull with family and friends, however, this will not impact your relations with them. On the health front, you are likely to face some health-related problems such as colds, infections, etc. So you are advised to take extra care of your health and eat mindly. Don't forget to exercise regularly. This month apart front health, you are advised to avoid misunderstanding and quarrels, else might affect your relations with closed ones.

Virgo

This month you are advised to be extra cautious when it comes to making friends or spending quality time with people around you as they might influence your thoughts and push you to do something wrong. Also, don't be extra generous to people as they might end up using you for their own good. On the love front, you are likely to get to attached to someone, however, later you might abuse that relation. So you are advised to be cautionary and try not to ruin the relationship that brings harmony to your life.

Libra

This month you might get an ample amount of time to plan and vacay or a business trip that will energise you to the core. At the beginning of the month, you are likely to attract people around you and might end up hooking up with someone. On the professional front, you are likely to meet some influential people who might turn out beneficial in near future. This month you are advised not to postpone things for later, else it will become a burden to you. Plan out things accordingly and finish all the work on time.

Scorpio

This month is going to be good in matters related to love, finance and the professional sphere. On the professional front, you can expect promotion with the help of a native of Cancer or Capricorn. You are likely to leave a lasting positive impression on other people and attract the attention of an interesting person. On the personal front, you might stay connected with the music, which is also your passion, owing to this you will not drain out of topics during conversation. On the financial front, you are advised to start saving, else you might face a financial crunch. Your spending spree is harming your financial health so start saving before it's too late. This month, you are also advised to not let people affect or provoke you. It is better to speak out rather staying mum to come out of the conflicts.

Sagittarius

This month you may face some internal issues, so you are advised to take a short trip to a nearby place to clear your head. Try to maintain focus especially on your inner balance it will help you facing messy situations. On the health front, you might have to face some stress-related issues causing you colds, etc. So try to avoid stressful situations and take extra care of your health. On the professional front, you are likely to make progress at work or business front. You will overcome your struggles and complete all your pending projects. On the personal front, you are advised to be serious and responsible in matters related to feelings.

Capricorn

This month is going to grant your wishes. Yes, you read that right, there is a chance for all your imaginations to come true, so work hard and live your dream. However, on the work front, you might face the opposite situation. Misunderstandings with clients or bosses might turn the events against you affecting your relations with them. Also, you might engage in conflict with colleagues. So you are advised to stay calm and try to approach all the messy situations calmly as is normal. Try to seek the advice of elders or close friends to overcome the messy situation at work. On the health front, you might face some issues due to change in weather. So take extra care of your health and eat mindly.

Aquarius

This month you are likely to be busy with family matters. You will spend time with your family which will enhance your bonding with them and bring harmony. On the professional front, things will remain smooth and you will able to complete all your projects on time. On the love front, try to give time to your spouse or lover by organising romantic dates, etc. Singles are likely to find their soulmate who will fill your life with love. You are likley to recover your stuck money, which will bring balance to your financial health.

Pisces

This month your creativity will be at its peak, and you might implement innovative or creative ideas at the work front. On the love front, you are likely to confess your liking to that special someone resulting in a change in your relationship. By the middle of the month, you might find yourself in the middle of a situation that will leave you confused. So you are advised to seek the help of your elders or close friends. At the end of the month, you might meet an old friend who used to be an integral part of your life. So, you are advised to take advantage of this situation and seek their help if you are feeling low, as they are the best person to give you advice.

