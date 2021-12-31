New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: January 2022 marks the fresh start of all zodiac signs as their fortune is decided, according to the planetary movements. The year is going to mix for all the zodiac signs as some will face health issues, while others will go through financial problems. If you are wondering what the upcoming month holds for your then, scroll down below and have a look at your monthly horoscope. It will help you in planning your month accordingly.

Aries

This month, you are likely to achieve success, but you will have to work hard to reach the top. Salaried folks are advised to maintain good relations with your seniors and colleagues as they may help you in completing an important task. Business folks are likely to make profitable deals throughout the month. On the health front, in the initial days of the month, you may suffer some discomforts, but by the second half of the month, you might get relief from the ongoing health issues. For those, who are in love, then, this month will turn out to be great as it might turn into a long-term deal. On the personal front, bonds with family members will strengthen, but you are advised to be careful, when handling serious familial issues.

Taurus

This month, you are likely to achieve good results on the professional front. Salaried folks, might enjoy the support of colleagues in an important task. Also, may get rewarded for the hard work by the boss. Whereas on the business front, you will have to put in more effort to achieve the desired results. On the health front, you are advised to eat mindfully and do daily exercise to stay healthy and fit. Also, you are advised to take good care of your spouse's health as he/she might be a victim of mental stress and anxiety. On the personal front, you are likley to maintain harmonious relations with family members and may enjoy quality time every weekend. On the financial front, you are likely to make some gains but you are advised to control your expenditure.

Gemini

This month is going to be favourable for all the business folks as they are likely to make solid gains. Even salaried folks may achieve desired results of getting promoted to a new post or get transferred to a new location. All the lovebirds are going to have a romantic month, but by the end of the month, you may face some problems. So you all are advised to handle the situation with maturity. On the health front, you are advised to don't take stress, else you may suffer from mental issues. Also, you are advised to eat mindfully, else you may be a victim of serious stomach issues. On the personal front, you may maintain good relations with your family members and earn respect from them. However, in the middle of the month, you may have to deal with differences of opinion. So keep your short temper in control while having serious discussions. On the financial front, you are advised to access control on your expenditure.

Cancer

This month you may have to face several problems in both personal and professional life. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation to enhance your patience level. On the professional front, salaried and business folks will have to run around throughout the month to achieve desired results. However, in the second half of the month, things will turn out favourable, and you may again enjoy the perks of financial gains. Jobseekrs are likely to receive a profitable offer this month. Students may get mixed results. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy romantic time with your spouse, this will strengthen the bond. However, you may witness some tensions between the siblings as a few alterations might take place. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your father's health. Also, you may suffer from stomach-related issues so, eat mindfully.

Leo

This month, you are likely to achieve desired results on the tasks assigned to you by your seniors. Also, you may get promoted to a higher post based on your hard work throughout the year. Job seekers are likely to receive good offers. On the personal front, you may maintain good relations with your family members and get support from your siblings when needed the most. Those who are married are likely to enjoy a romantic time. On the financial front, you are likley to make gains on account of spouse and in-laws. However, you are advised to access control on your spendings. If you are facing property-related issues then, you may get relief as all your problems will be resolved. Students are likely to achieve desired results this month, but to achieve it, one has to work hard.

Virgo

This month, you are likely to experience high order pleasures and comforts. Salaried folks will receive the support of seniors and colleagues when needed the most. However, you are advised to maintain good relations with them. On the business front, you are likely to succeed in finalising profitable deals, but you are advised to carefully go through all terms and conditions. On the professional front, you are advised to maintain your behaviour and don't let your sluggish attitude hamper your work. Students are likley to achieve mixed results. On the health front, you are advised to eat carefully, else you may experience some discomforts in your stomach. Also, your spouse might face some health issues. Lovers are advised to maintain harmony else it will lead to a breakup. On the familial front, married couples are likely to enjoy romantic dates throughout the month.

Libra

This month, you are likely to make some solid gains on the professional front. However, you are advised to access control on your speech and temper. Business folks are likley to embark on some profitable deals, which will enhance the liquidity. Students, who will be appearing for boards or entrance exams will achieve desired results. On the personal front, lovers may have a great month, and their relationship might take a step ahead towards marriage, while those who are married may enjoy quality time with their spouse throughout the month. You will get the support of your siblings when needed the most. On the health front, take care of your and your mother's health. This month you may host a religious event at your place to seek peace and gain inner strength. On the financial front, you are likely to make some gains that will enhance your financial standings.

Scorpio

January 2022 is going to be great on the professional and personal front. Salaried folks will get new opportunities and may get new offers from other companies. Also, with the help of seniors, you may achieve desired results in the recent projects. However, you are advised to stay away from all the unnecessary issues, especially debates. Students will get desired results and may get the support of teachers when needed the most. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself during the initial days of the month. On the personal front, you may enjoy quality time with family. However, you will remain worried about your spouse' health. Lovers may face some ups and downs in their relationship.

Sagittarius

This month, those facing problems in their professional career may get relief as all the problems will be resolved. Salaried folks are likely to get promoted to higher positions based on their hard work. Also, there are chances of an official trip, which will turn out successful. On the financial front, you may make some gains, enhancing your financial standings. However, you are advised to control your spendings. On the health front, you may be a victim of allergies so, you are advised to take necessary precautions and eat mindfully. On the personal front, familial life remains pleasant, and one may enjoy romantic time with one spouse.

Capricorn

This month, you are likley to face some challenges on the professional front. However, don't worry soon everything will start falling back and turn out favourable. Salaried folks may get rewarded for their hard work, while business folks may get a good deal that will turn out profitable in long run. Students are advised to put in extra effort to reach desired results. On the personal front, you will maintain harmony and enjoy quality time with your spouse. You will get immense support from siblings when dealing with a challenging situation. On the health front, you are advised to eat mindfully to avoid any discomforts.

Aquarius

This month, you will maintain higher financial standings. Salaried folks will have to put in extra efforts to achieve desired results. Also, you are advised to avoid gossip or controversial situations. Business folks will make profitable deals, which will enhance their standings in the market. On the personal front, you may maintain familial relations and enjoy quality time with your spouse. Students will achieve desired results. On the health front, you are advised to be careful during the second half of the month as there are chances of some serious health issues.

Pisces

This month you may discover new sources of money and will get desirable results on the professional front. Business folks are likely to make unprecedented growth, but you are advised to control your arrogance, else it might hamper the work. Salaried folks might have to do excessive running to complete their work. Jobseekers may get golden opportunities. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant and you may enjoy some quality time with your spouse. However, on the health front, you are advised to take extra care, else you may suffer from stomach related issues. This month, you may find yourself inclining towards spirituality and may visit some religious places to regain peace and inner strength.

