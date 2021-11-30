New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: December is almost here and as the last month will mark the year‘s end we are sure that you must be curious towards the upcoming month will bring for your zodiac sign. To prepare you for the worst and to boost for the upcoming good news we have brought you the monthly horoscope for December.

Aries

In the upcoming month, you might be able to get good opportunities in the field of work on Mars will be in the 10th house of your field of work and career that can result in you getting success and achieving a higher position at your workplace. Financially you will be doing well you are likely to get sudden gains from investments made in the past. In terms of health, it can be a little fluctuating in the month of December you might need to pay attention to your health.

Taurus

In the month of December, you might be financially stable but some bad news may hamper you. There is a slight possibility of some changes in your business. Students will get success in their academic fields. They might crack competitive exams. Job seekers might get success and received job opportunities. The couple is ready for good news in your life as they might be the entry of a child in your life. Professional growth will be excellent.

Gemini

And married people might face a minor turmoil in their married life that may have a negative impact on children. The negative vibes in the family might make it difficult for students to progress in their studies. Parent should take interest in the child’s activities and guide them on the right path. You might want to focus on your health more.

Cancer

The month of December will be good for you you might excel in your career and get good results. Love couple will be happy in the month and their marital bonds will be strong. Children will perform brilliantly in there and academic activities. Business people may have to face a turbulent in the month of December as there can be losses. Try to be alert and keep an eye on your competitors.

Leo

The month of December will be energetic for Leo people. You might return to good relations with senior members of your family. Financially the month will be good for you and the progress of any member of the house is also possible. Career people will get great momentum in the first week. Look out for the new projects and grab any opportunity at work to impress seniors.

Virgo

In the month of December, you might lead to an estrangement among family members there might be some problems financially. Business people might face some challenges. Look out for competitors and rivals in work. The month, in particular, will be favorable in terms of career. You might be financially stable your income is likely to increase and you will be able to pay off your debts.

Libra

The month of December will be successful for you you might get more respect and prestige from your co-workers you might also be able to get success in the work field. Financially you will be stable in the month. Traders will also get financial benefits Just lookout for good projects to invest in. In terms of health, this month is going to be good for you.

Scorpio

This month might open new sources of income for you employed peoples are also likely to get an increase in salary or promotion. You will excel at work in the month of December. Students might also get good results in that examination the month of December might be favorable for those prepping for the government Exam.

Sagittarius

The month of December will be full of opportunities in the field of work for you you might also end up getting a new job your financial condition will be improved in the month. You might want to focus on your health. In the month you might have problems with stomach teeth and gums. You will spend an ample amount of time with family and friends.

Capricorn

You may need to focus on your health more in the upcoming month you are advised not to be lenient in terms of health. Be alert in any problem related to the stomach. Students pursuing higher education might get a better opportunity. Students preparing for the government exam might get success in this upcoming month.

Aquarius

You might need to focus more on your health. People in the work will get appreciated for their jobs. You might get the support of your siblings, there can be an increase in the religious and spiritual travel in the month of December students Prepping for the exams might get good results during this time period. Financially you can be troubled and expect some unwanted expenses.

Pisces

The month of December will be financially normal. You might need to focus more on your health. You might need to focus on problems related to joints knees and stomach. You will develop a good relationship with siblings over the month.

Posted By: Ashita Singh