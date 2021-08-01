While many zodiac signs will see the best that this year has in store for them, others must buckle up their seat belts as there might be groundbreaking changes in August in terms of career, family dynamics and emotional ups and downs.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: August is here and just like the graph of monsoon rains, the scale of opportunities and challenges is set to rise this month for various zodiac signs. While many zodiac signs will see the best that this year has in store for them, others must buckle up their seat belts as there might be groundbreaking changes in August in terms of career, family dynamics and emotional ups and downs.

Have a look at the monthly horoscope and what this months has in store for you.



Aries



You are likely to be the best version of yourself at work and at home. However, you must put your focus off the people and bring it on to the issues of your life that matter. Your confidence will be great this month and you will go through an easy month hence facing challenges will make it less boring for you. You will face quite a lot of obstacles this month that will take most of your time and energy but will you will end up feeling tired yet smarter by the end of the month.



Taurus



You might become emotionally available to the people you love. Relationship wise in terms of romantic equations, this may be the best month of the year for you. New finances might start coming in from older investments. Listen but also recognise the advises of seniors at work and life which will help you to harness the best of your potential.

Gemini



You might find creative ways to express love to the person who means the most to you romantically. Professionally the month is set to a great start and by the end of it, in term of skills you might find significant progress. Your relationship might flourish in the ways you expected it to initially.



Cancer



Family members are likely to throw a series of surprises for you this month. Despite feeling amazing generally, you will miss somebody special. The planetary positions indicate a strong emotional and mental urge to be with the one you love. Professionally, the month is likely to be ordinary with no big surprises in store.



Leo



As much as you would like to spend time with your partner you will have to make a series of tough decisions on work and family related concerns. Work deadlines will be met and the things will move smoothly on professional front. Be careful about your health this month.



Virgo



Positive vibes will put you in a favourable zone this month as an excellent time awaits you after the middle of this month. The financial in-flows are likely to be stronger than usual. The matters you're aspiring to conclude may reach the point of finality.

Libra

Good people bring good vibes. Since thi month will put you close to the most positive human beings you know, you are likely to stay inspired to be the best version of yourself. The ambition element is likely to be high and you may achieve what you had been longing for since long ago.

Scorpio

Communication is key to a healthy relationship; and you haven't been following this principle since past many weeks. This might put your love equation at challenge this month. Be firm on your work-related decisions as your failure to meet the deadlines may put you in a dicey situation this month.

Sagitarrius

A good travel seems to be on cards, however, that will also be complemented by your readiness to stay focused on your immediate goals. Apply your knowledge to succeed and to make more money. Don't be too much critical of yourself that may lead to analysis paralysis. Your ability to try and test will give you suitable results this month.

Capricorn



You may also bid goodbyes to the tough relationships but don't worry, you will find the people who can understand you better. Take out some time to relax and calm down. Use this time to improve your health both mentally and physically. Take some classes you have been wanting to for a while now. If you do not think about your future, your life will be great this month.

Aquarius



Your ability to understand your partner will put you in the driving position of your relationships. Those with children may hear a good news on accounts of children's career prospects. Professionally, the month is likely to be ordinary. Be careful while planning for future as you seem inconsiderate of judging your past decisions likewise.

Pisces



This will be a great month for you if you choose to focus on enjoying yourself than the world. You will meet new people this month who are likely to be more considerate of your concerns. Your hard work at place of work will yield the results beyond your expectations. Be moderate if you are starting to invest in a new relationship starting this month.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan