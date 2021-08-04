Here we are with a list of foods suggested by experts to include in your daily diet to keep a check on your health and weight amidst the rainy season. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Monsoon comes with a shower of diseases, owing to the moisture in the air that triggers growth and proliferation of many harmful micro-organisms. This is a season when most of the people crave for something spicy and fried which can not just prove to be dangerous but will also lead to unhealthy weight gain.

So, staying cautious about what you eat is the one way to prevent falling sick and gaining extra kilos during the rainy season. Therefore, eating food that is light on your tummy is the best way to avoid indigestion. And here we are with a list of foods suggested by experts to include in your daily diet to keep a check on your health and weight amidst the rainy season.

Soups

We don't blame you for craving for some hot and crunchy snack during a chilly day. Instead of going for chaat and pakodas, try having soups during your snack time this season. Soups can satiate your hunger pangs and fulfill your body's nutrition needs. It is easy to digest and light on your digestive system. It is recommended that soups should be taken with ginger, garlic and black pepper. Besides enhancing the taste soups can even improve immunity and are also a healthy diet for weight loss.

Steamed vegetables

Steaming softens vegetables but maintain most of their nutrients, especially water-soluble compounds that are easily damaged by heat – like vitamin C. Steaming vegetables helps remove germs from them and helps it retain the texture and flavour. Consumption of steamed vegetables like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and tomatoes are highly recommended by dietitians and health experts across the world.

Smoothies and juices

Juices are a no-go in the rainy season. Replace them with smoothie. Easy to make, smoothies can provide you a quick energy fix in the morning. Adding chia seeds to the smoothie could work as an energy booster for your body in order to lose weight as well as increase immunity. Use veggies like cucumbers, oranges, mangoes, tomatoes for the required nutrition.

Ginger

Ginger is known as the miracle spice. Herbal teas with ginger like tulsi ginger tea and chukku kappi will warm you up and improve your immunity. It is a rich source of chromium, magnesium, and zinc that improves the overall blood flow. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help in fighting cold and flu. Coughing and congestion are common problems during monsoon. Ginger's expectorant properties loosen the mucus from the lungs. It also soothes lung tissues.

Turmeric

Turmeric is known for its roles in boosting immunity and preventing infections. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and is said to be beneficial in keeping the sugar levels under check. Drinking a cup of milk with ¼ tsp turmeric powder mixed in it can safeguard you from monsoon-related illnesses.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal