Every year during the monsoon months, the cupboards and hangers inside them start dispersing an unpleasant and damp smell. The reason is usually the high concentration of humidity which gets around us during the rainy months. Amid, COVID-19 pandemic and the work from home scenarios that have been dominating our socially distanced times, there could be many clothing pieces which you have not put in use for a long time. And preserving their wearing substance becomes equally important like that. These are the home remedies you can put in use for such perseverance of quality of your clothes:

Use vinegar and baking soda

While washing your clothes, use one tablespoon each of vinegar and baking soda. The solution will combat the musty odour from your clothes and you will not have to worry whether your clothes have been under the sun for the due duration of time like the pre-monsoon days.

Watch out inside your cupboard

The moment you smell any musty odour from inside your closet, empty it and segregate the clothes based on the origin or effector of the odour. It may be possible that some of those clothes are not properly washed or dried. Once you’ve emptied your closet, wipe it with some bleach or similar liquid.

Vodka

Vodka, the Russian National drink, not just gets the world on its knees every time someone is stressed out or simply in the mood to ‘chill’, but can also eliminate the damp smell from your clothes. Put some vodka inside a sprayer with half the amount of water to dilute it out, and then spray it on the clothes where you are suspecting the smell is coming from. Vodka, thus, is the easiest way out of the damp odour coming out of the clothes.

