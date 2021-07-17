Monkeypox is a viral disease, which in microbiological terms is a relative of now-eradicated small pox. Monkeypox is less transmissible and less deadly than small pox.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of an unusual viral infection, called monkeypox, in a traveller from Nigeria who landed in Dallas, Texas last week.

"The individual is a Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas, arriving at Love Field airport on July 9, 2021. The person is hospitalized in Dallas and is in stable condition," the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services said in a media statement.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease, which in microbiological terms is a relative of now-eradicated small pox. Monkeypox is less transmissible and less deadly than small pox. Rodents, including the animals kept as pets, can carry monkeypox and transmit it to people. It can transmit through spread of droplets from an infected individual.

Monkeypox: Symptoms and Treatment

According to the US CDC, Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Once the infection starts spreading, it may lead to the swelling of lymph nodes. The US CDC adds that like smallpox, monkeypox causes skin blisters that eventually scab over.

"The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease," the CDC said in a statement following the case of monkeybox that came to be reported at Texas which the the US CDC found even much less deadly; killing 1 in 100 people.

As far as the treatment and eradication of the monkeypox goes, then the smallpox vaccine that led to the eradication of the disease from all over the world can protect people from monkeypox as well.

According to the US CDC, a drug called cidofovir can treat monkeypox infection.

In 2003, 47 people in the US were infected with the virus, whose origins were. traced to a shipment of small mammals from Ghana that were sold as pets. There was a similar outbreak in Britain in 2018. In both these outbreaks of monkeyvirus, no deaths were reported.

