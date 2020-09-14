Here are some Monday motivational quotes to kickstart your workweek.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Monday should be the most inspirational day as it is a day of beginnings and new starts. Monday should be a day to be enthusiastic about because it brings endless possibilities before us. We should appreciate our achievements and look forward to bag more. Monday tells us how we are blessed to have another week and another day of life.

Well, on the other hand, Monday is the first working day after a sweet weekend. You might get a negative atmosphere at the workplace or it could be too much work pressure. So let’s make this Monday a little better for you with some motivational and inspirational quotes.

Here are some motivational quotes to take away your Monday Blues:

1. “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill

2. “Be so good they can’t ignore you.” –Steve Martin

3. “The tragedy in life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach.” – Benjamin Mays

4. “Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it's always your choice.” – Wayne Dyer

5. "Life offers so many great choices, all you have to do is to see them.” – Unknown

6. “If not us, who? If not now, when?” – John F. Kennedy

7. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” –Walt Disney

8. “A ship is always safe at shore but that is not what it’s built for.” – Albert Einstein

9. “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” –Lao Tzu

10. “The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself.” – Mark Caine

11. "You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” – Margaret Thatcher

12. “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” – Maya Angelou

13. “Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” – John R. Wooden

14. “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.” – Brian Littrell

15. “Don’t wait on perfect conditions for success to happen; just go ahead and do something.” –Dan Miller

16. “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” –Teddy Roosevelt

17. “Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.” – Richard Branson

18. “You’re 100% responsible for your life. Stop whining and do something about it.” –Mathieu Fortin

19. “Work to become, not to acquire.” – Elbert Hubbard

20. “The only thing worse than starting something and failing … is not starting something.” – Seth Godin

