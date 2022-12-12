Monday Motivation: Why Shah Rukh Khan's 'Take A Break' Routine While Working Is A Must To Follow

Shah Rukh Khan's look from the song of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' (Image Credits: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan)

WITH THE new song release of the upcoming movie of the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan has never been down the headlines with his unique and exclusive works. The Bollywood fame is sparking headlines for his new movie "Pathaan" all set to release in 2023. He is back to make headlines after four years of sabbatical.

At the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022, the actor opened up about his break from acting. He revealed that he took a break from acting due to his family. He wished to spend more time with his family.

The actor said that his children (Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan) are studying abroad in America and he finds it extremely difficult to visit them because of his busy shooting schedules. According to King Khan, he waited for his daughter to contact him for eight months prior to her moving from the UK to New York.

Importance of Breaks During Works

Working continuously for several hours can produce strain on one's physical and mental health. Taking breaks is an essential activity which helps in decluttering and managing stress effectively.

Benefits of Breaks While Working

1. Breaks help to manage stress and prevent it from turning into chronic stress. Frequent breaks prevent the accumulation of stress burden and help you enjoy your work.

2. From enhancing mood, breaks help an individual to engage in something or in an activity that they like. Practising hobbies can help get rid of stress and increases happy hormones in the body.

3. Breaks restore motivation, when working for longer hours or on long-term projects, it is important to take breaks as it allows you to be highly motivated.

4. Taking frequent breaks while working have the ability to improve concentration and prevent fatigue.

5. Breaks alleviate mental fatigue and bring positive effects on an individual's mental, physical and overall health and well-being.