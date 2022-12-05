Monday Motivation: 5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proved That She Is A True Fitness Enthusiast

Want some Monday motivation? Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout videos which will surely motivate you.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 11:12 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

THE YASHODA star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true fitness enthusiast. The actress besides being diagnosed with a rare disease, myositis never gets away with her health and fitness. The actress on her Instagram has announced her diagnosis with a rare auto-immunity disorder known as Myositis. The diva believes that health is the key to leading a  good life. From workouts, and training sessions to healthy diets, Samantha's fitness routine is your Monday motivation.

From morning workout sessions to daily exercises, the secret to Samantha's fitness is her hard work and dedication. She is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram videos are proof of that. Let's have a look at some of her workout videos from her Instagram.

 
 
 
Along with daily workout sessions, Samantha follows a healthy diet and healthy eating habits. In an interview, her trainer Junaid Shaikh revealed that Samantha is a very obedient and hard-working person when it comes to following a diet. She gives her 100 per cent every day. She is a big-time foodie and enjoys eating everything that she likes. 

