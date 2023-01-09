Monday Motivation: South Superstar Keerthy Suresh's Amazing Weight Loss Journey Will Leave You Stunned

ONE OF the most extraordinary actresses in the South film industry, Keerthy Suresh has always stunned her fans with her mesmerising looks. The South diva has proved herself in various language movies such as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The actress lost oodles of weight post her role in the National Award-winning movie- Mahanati. She left the audience amazed by her great transformation from chubby cheeks to curvy bodies in 2019.

In numerous media interviews, the actress revealed that she lost weight for a particular project due to the character demand. The actress carried out an extensive workout regime and a healthy diet to lose weight. Therefore, today in our Monday motivation, we bring you the incredible weight loss journey of the South diva that will leave you awestruck. Read below:

1. Healthy Diet

The Tamil-Malayalam actress lost a whopping 20 kilos of weight with home-cooked meals and vegetarian food in her diet. She keeps her meals humble and in count by inculcating necessary nutritious food to help her retain energy throughout the day.

2. Workout Routine

The actress's huge transformation included an extensive workout regime. She used to work a lot to maintain body contour as well as a well-toned body. Along with 30 minutes of cardio spinning and muscular exercises, 20 minutes of everyday jogging and 10 mins of cycling, making it possible for the actress to lose weight.

3. Weight Training

Weight training helps you manage and lose weight, increase your metabolism and help you burn calories. With better cardiovascular health, controlled blood sugar levels reduced cancer risk and lowered abdominal fat, strength training is one of the ideal workout regimes for the actress that helped her lose major weight.

4. Yoga

Complementing a workout with peaceful yoga sessions was one of the greatest choices of the diva in her weight loss journey. Her yoga routine included yoga postures like Gomukhasana, Balasana, Dhanurasana and meditation among many others. Yoga benefits physical and mental health by managing stress, mindfulness, healthy eating, quality sleep and weight loss.