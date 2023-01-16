Monday Motivation: Sidharth Malhotra's Workout Regime Is The Ultimate Guide To Achieving Fitness

Monday Motivation: Mission Majnu star, Sidharth Malhotra is a sports and fitness friendly star. The actor has given major fitness goals in his numerous movies. His upcoming movie, Mission Majnu is all set to release on January 19 on Netflix.

By Prerna Targhotra
Updated: Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:22 AM IST
Minute Read
Take cues from birthday boy, Sidharth Malhotra for healthy and fit body (Image Credits: Instagram/ Sidharth Malhotra)

THE HEARTTHROB is Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra has turned a year older today. The 'Mission Majnu' star is celebrating his 38th birthday today and, astonishingly, the actor has managed to maintain a healthy, fit and fab body. With impressive height, flawless abs, and impressive skills, Sidharth Malhotra is an inspiration to his fans and admirers. Therefore, on his birthday and for your Monday motivation, we bring you the workout regime of the 'Shershah' star that he swears by.

1. Yoga

 
 
 
Sidharth Malhotra is a firm believer in Yoga and practises different yoga poses regularly. According to reports, one of the most frequently practise yoga poses by the actor is Adho Mukhra Vrkasana for a healthy body and mind. It is a handstand yoga practice which requires the body to balance by keeping arms and legs shoulder-width apart.

2. Extensive Training

 
 
 
During the shoot for the actor's hit movie, Shershah, in an interview with NDTV, he opened up about the gruelling training the actor had to go through for the movie. He stated, "We were shooting at about 14,000 feet and actual war happened at about 18,000 feet. The terrain is so sharp that one false move can injure you in Kargil. We were training on getting stamina. We trained with Army and used to carry backpacks of 20 kgs and climb up. During the shootings also they did the same. It started with diets; we have to be very particular about our food habits. You cannot consume chemicals that increase your heart rate."

 
 
 
3. Exercises

In many interviews, the 'Student of the Year' star opened up about being addicted to different exercises to stay physically fit. He said, "exercise is something that I'm addicted to. It's something I recommend everyone to do. In today's lifestyle it's a must and the day your body becomes an obstacle then it defeats the purpose of this amazing life that we all can live and get to live."

4. Basic Pushups

 
 
 
Pushups are one of the best options to build killer abs. You can include basic pushups into your daily exercise routine as they help in strengthening your abdominal muscles and upper-body muscles such as chest, triceps and shoulders.

5. Aqua Training

 
 
 
Sidharth Malhotra on his Instagram has shared numerous pictures and videos of him indulging in aqua training. Aqua training takes place in a pool, the string water resistance training underwater five times is way more effective than on land. The buoyancy makes the body float in the water and lose weight, joints, muscles and spine are protected.

