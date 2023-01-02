Monday Motivation: Raashii Khanna's Daily Diet And Fitness Routine Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

THE SOUTH diva Raashi Khanna is a true motivation to her fans. Numerous celebs in the South Indian film industry have been major goals to their fans. Be it fashion, couples or fitness goals, celebrities never get off the track. Raashi Khanna is no exception. The South beauty Raashi Khanna is a true fitness and fashion enthusiast. She consistently keeps her fans engaged in her workout and fitness videos.

From weight-lifting, and stretching to yoga and meditation, The Madras Cafe actress makes sure to hit her gym and is quite particular about her fitness. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the diva shared about her daily diet. Upon being asked the question about any morning rituals that the actress follows, she answered, "I consume a glass of warm water along with six almonds in the morning. The actress revealed that she does not stick to any one thing for her breakfast, lunch or dinner. She eats a variety of food but makes sure to choose healthy options. For her breakfast, she prefers an egg white, traditional poha or upma along with one teaspoon of ghee in every meal at 8 in the morning.

At 11 AM, Raashi consumes buttermilk, which has magical benefits for the skin and health. One of her fitness mantras is that you need to eat fat if you want to burn fat. In her afternoon meals, she mainly includes food with high proteins which are generally home cooked. For the dinner meals, the actress suggests to never consume any soups or salads as they are a temporary option for weight loss. Sticking to the regular Indian dinner which includes roti, dal and a vegetable puree is good to go.

The post-workout meal of the diva includes water and fruits to replenish the body with the sufficient amount of hydration along with the protein shake. On the question about cheat meals, the actress reveals that it's necessary to have cheat meals. Working hard in the gym, but also eating what you like without going overboard is another fitness mantra of Raashi.

Have a look at some of the workout videos of Raashi that she consistently posts on Instagram.

