Monday Motivation: 10 Inspirational Quotes To Get You Pumped For The Week

MONDAYS CAN often be challenging as the start of the day. Starting the week with excitement and good vibration is indeed very necessary. Numerous people experience Monday blues, even the most positive ones in the work environment. Therefore, to help you get away with your Monday blues and jack up with motivation and inspiration, we bring you amazing motivational quotes to kick-start your week.

Motivational Quotes To Kick Start Your Week

“Believe on Monday the way you believe on Sunday.” —Rita Schiano

“Even the best weeks start with Monday.” —Nice Peter

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier and healthier life.” —Germany Kent

“This is your Monday morning reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you.”

“Hey, I know it’s Monday. But it’s also a new day and a new week. And in that lies a new opportunity for something special to happen.” —Michael Ely

“Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up & chase them.” —Kristin, Sophisticated Gal

“May your coffee be strong and your Mondays be short.” —Unknown

“You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” —George Lorimer

“If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.” —Elon Musk

“Live today. Not yesterday. Not tomorrow. Just today. Inhabit your moments. Don’t rent them out to tomorrow.” —Jerry Spinelli