Monday Motivation: Alia Bhatt’s Post Pregnancy Workout Tips To Regain Fitness Is A Must Try For New Moms

THE NEWEST mom in Tinsel town, Alia Bhatt is all in smiles and joy exhilarating her motherhood. The Gangubai star welcomed her first baby girl on November 26, 2022, whom she named Raha. The actress is all busy embracing her motherhood and getting back in shape. Alia has left no stone unturned to get back in shape post-pregnancy.

Recently the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of her aerial yoga session. In the caption, she wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga, I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key."

She further addes, "Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do (with a heart emoticon)"

Alia Bhatt is a fitness freak and doe not limit herself to some exercises. She practises Pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises and kickboxing during her workout sessions. Have a look at some of her previous workout videos where she inspired her fans to maintain a fit body and embrace themselves.

