Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know Story Behind The Celebration Of This Day

THE AUSPICIOUS day of Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. According to the Hindu calendar, this year this day will be celebrated on December 03 with great devotion and joy.

This day has a special significance in that people worship their ancestors to achieve salvation and observe fast to remove one's sins. On this auspicious day, Lord Krishna narrated the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna in Kurukshetra. Read below the story behind the celebration of this day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Vrat Katha

A long time back, there was a king named Vaikhanas who was known for his qualities of being humble, and generous and was immensely loved by his subjects. One day, he had a nightmare that his late father is facing immense suffering in hell. The king got immensely disturbed by this nightmare and asked for help from the learned Brahmins of his kingdom. The Brahmins suggested that he should consult a learned sage who can tell him what meaning his nightmare carried.

Over this, the king visited Parvat Muni and got to know from him that his father had committed sin during his lifetime. The sage asked him to observe Vaikuntha or Moskahad Ekadashi Vrat with devotion to help his father get rid of his committed sins. The king followed the instructions given by the sage and observed the Moskhada Ekadashi vrat with utmost devotion and sincerity which helped his father attain salvation. Since then, people observe this fast to help their ancestors attain salvation and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.