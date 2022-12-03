Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind On This Auspicious Day

MOKSHADA EKADASHI is observed annually on the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha according to the Hindu calendar. According to Hindu scriptures, Mokshada Ekadashi is the Ekadashi which brings salvation to the ancestors and people on this day observe fast for the same.

Some beliefs that Lord Vishnu fulfils the wishes of his devotees who observe fast on this day also persist. It is one of the most significant Ekadashi of the year and is celebrated with great devotion and dedication. According to the Hindu scriptures, there are some things that one needs to be careful about when observing Mokshada Ekadashi. Read below.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Do's

1. One should systematically follow puja vidhi to conduct puja on this day.

2. Those who observe the Ekadashi fast must break the fast the next day.

3. Consume a light breakfast in the morning consisting of food items such as fruits.

4. Worship Lord Krishna with complete dedication and devotion.

5. Chant or sing praises of Lord Krishna throughout the day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Don'ts

1. Tulsi leaves are offered to Lord Vishnu on this day while doing puja. Remember to pluck the holy Tulsi leaves one day before.

2. One should not consume rice on this day.

3. Avoid consuming food items such as barley, lentils, brinjal and beans.

4. Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food items and intake of alcohol should be prohibited on this day.

5. Do not get angry or criticise anybody on this special occasion.

6. Abstain from performing se*ual activities on Ekadashi and Dwadashi Tithis.