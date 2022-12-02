Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Puja Vidhi Of This Day

MOKSHADA EKADASHI 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Mokshada Ekadashi will start on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 05:39 and end on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 05:34. On the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, Mokshada Ekadashi is observed. The paran of Mokshada Ekadashi will occur on December 4th, which is the following morning. The Udayatithi states that only December 3 will be designated as Mokshada Ekadashi celebration day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

A single afternoon meal is required on Dashami Tithi, the day before Ekadashi. People rise early in the morning, take a bath, and swear to fast on the day of Ekadashi. After they have fulfilled their fasting vows, they chant the name of Shri Krishna and present them with lamps, naivedya, and incense sticks. After that, wake up at night to worship. In addition to this, they also worship on Dwadashi the following day. Then they give food to those in need, or some people give Brahmin clothing or something else, and only then do you finish your fast by eating.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Significance

Even on the Moksha Ekadashi, people worship their ancestors to achieve salvation; yet, keeping a fast also purges one's sins. Gita Jayanti is also observed on Mokshada Ekadashi since it is thought that on this day, Lord Krishna Himself revealed the Gita to Arjuna. Maharishi Ved Vyas, Lord Shri Krishna, and the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, on the other hand, are meticulously worshiped.