New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mokshada Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days in Hinduism that is observed on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. Also known as 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi', this day has a special significance to Lord Krishna -- the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that reading Bhagvad Gita on this day is very auspicious.

Why Mokshada Ekadashi is so special?

Mokshada Ekadashi is a very special day among Hindus. On this day, people observe Mokshada Ekadashi vrat (a complete fast from sunrise to sunset) to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings. It is believed that observing a fast on this day will help them get rid of their sins and achieve moksha (salvation).

Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Date and Time:

This year, the auspicious day of Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed on December 25. Coincidently it will be observed on the same day of Gita Jayanti -- birth anniversary of the sacred Hindus text, the Bhagavad Gita. This year, the Mokshada Ekadashi tithi will begin at 11.17 pm on December 24 and continue till 1.54 am on December 26.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Puja Vidhi:

On this auspicious day, devotees observe a complete fast from sunrise to the dawn the next day. The devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. After taking a bath, the devotees perform a special puja of Lord Vishnu and offer him Chandan, sandalwood paste, coconut with its husk, Haldi and kumkum. Some people also offer 'Naivedhya' to Lord Vishnu, which is considered to be a sacred offering to God.

If a devotee is not able to observe a complete fast then he or she is recommended to observe a partial fast and is allowed to fruits, vegetables, milk and nuts. Here it is noteworthy to mention that people on this day are prohibited from eating rice, beans, pulses, garlic and onions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma