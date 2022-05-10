New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is called Mohini Ekadashi. This Ekadashi fast is considered to be one of the most important fasts in the scriptures. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini on the day of Mohini Ekadashi. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Date

Mohini Ekadashi will fall on May 12, 2022, on Thursday.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Time

According to drik panchang, The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 07:31 PM on May 11, 2022, and will end at 06:51 PM on May 12, 2022.

Parana means breaking the fast. People observing fast on this day should keep in mind that Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. The Parana date is May 13 and the time is 05:33 AM to 08:15 AM.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:31 PM on May 11, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:51 PM on May 12, 2022

Parana Time - 05:33 AM to 08:15 AM on May 13, 2022

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 05:27 PM

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Mohini Ekadashi, the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped. On this day, get up early in the morning, take a bath, resolve the fast by offering water to the sun and then, establish the idol of Lord Vishnu at the place of worship. Along Bathe the idol with Panchamrit. After this, offer an incense lamp, fruits and flowers, naivedya and tulsi dal. Chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu. Then, read the Ekadashi fasting story and do the aarti. Break the fast on Dwadashi Tithi and offer food to the needy person by giving donations and Dakshina and end the fast.

