Mohini Ekadashi 2021: This year the auspicious day is being observed on May 22 and will conclude on May 23. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi Vrat is one of the auspicious fasts for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This month, devotees will observe Mohini Ekadashi, which is one of the most important out of 24 Ekadashi vrat in a year, on the 11th day during the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. This year the auspicious day is being observed on May 22 and will conclude on May 23. Devotees on this day observe-day a long fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a prosperous life.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Date & Time

Date: May 22 and May 23

Shubh Tithi Begins: 9:15 am, May 22

Shubh Tithi Ends: 6:42 am, May 23

The Parana time or breaking Ekadashi fast: 1:40 pm to 4:25 pm

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi is on May 23, Sunday

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up before sunrise

- Add Til and Kush to the water and bath. Wear clean clothes

- Bathe Lord Vishnu and make him wear new clothes

- Do tilak and offer flowers, dhoop, tulsi leaves and fruits

- Chant Om Namah Bhagwate Vasudevaya and Vishnu mantra for 108 times

- Offer Lord Vishnu bhog and conclude your puja by performing aarti

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Significance

According to Hindu mythology, on this Ekadashi, he appeared in the form female named Mohini, and since then, this Ekadashi came to be known as Mohini Ekadashi. By worshipping Lor Vishnu and observing fast, devotees are blessed with prosperous and peaceful life.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Fasting Rules

- Fasting begins a day before Mohini Ekadashi, that is on Dashami tithi.

- Devotees should consume only saatvik food before sunset

- Avoid the use of cuss words while you are fasting

- Avoid consuming rice and whole wheat

- Ekadashi fast continues till the sunrise on Dwadashi

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv