New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Different zodiacs are affected by the transit of the Sun from Tauras to Gemini which is called Mithun Rashi in Hindi. The Sun being in Gemini is considered auspicious and will remain in this zodiac for as many as 30 days. According to astrology, the lord of Gemini is Mercury. And at this time, Venus is already present in Gemini, and now the Sun will also enter the zodiac. This will have all the Sun, Venus and Jupiter together which is a kind of yog that is estimated to be good for most of the world.

Aries

The opportunity to start a new project might come your way. Pending tasks will be completed. Expect positive changes at work. Progress in children will be seen.

Tauras

Opportunities to expand the business can happen. Religious thinking will increase after getting success. Financial gains, change in job. Some property gain. Family disputes will be resolved.

Gemini

Marriage matters will speed up. Change in job. Take care of health. More expenditure expected. May remain busy. Spend time with life partner.

Cancer

May face some problems in relations. Can experience some trouble in the eyes. Postpone investments. Not a good time to buy a land or a vehicle. Time for a change of place. Upliftment in career expected.

Leo

Financial gains might come your way. Will face more family responsibilities. There may be family disputes. Can have tensions. Progress in child will be seen.

Virgo

Take care of health, it may create problems. Don't be careless in your job. Be cautious during journey. Better situation can be seen in financial matters.

Libra

A big change will be seen in career. May face lower abdomen or stomach-related problems. More efforts required for success. Some tension will bother you regarding children. Spend your money after giving it a thorough thought.

Scorpio

Might face problems in career. Keep control over anger and speech. Avoid mental tension and dispute with your life partner. Financial gains expected.

Sagittarius

Health problems to a life partner. Relations with a business partner or higher authorities may become sour. Avoid tension and disputes.

Capricorn

Take due care of married life. The decision of children's marriage might be taken. May change job or career. Be careful from a sudden accident.

Aquarius

Do not take decisions in haste. There are chances of change. Health problems may be resolved.

Pisces

You can spot new opportunities for job change. May face health problems. Some property disputes will increase.

