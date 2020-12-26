On Mirza Ghalib's 223rd birth anniversary, we are bringing you 10 original couplets of the greatest Urdu poet that celebrates love, pain and those who are in long-distance relationship will relate to it the most.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mirza Ghalib is known as the most celebrated poet in the history of Urdu literature. Ghalib was born on December 27, 1797 and his real name was Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan and his original Takhallus (pen-name) was Asad, drawn from his real name. He mostly used Ghalib as his pen name but there are some works in which Asad Ullah Khan is seen in some of his works. Ghalib was an expert in writing about love, life, and couplets.

He started writing poetry at the early age of 11. However, he is often misquoted and there are several couplets that are strongly attributed to him on social media, so on his 223rd birth anniversary, we are bringing you 10 original couplets of the greatest Urdu poet that celebrates love, pain and those who are in long-distance relationship will relate to it the most.

1. Hain Aur Bhi Dunya Me Sukhan War Bahut Acha

Kahete Hain Ke Ghalib Ka Hai Andaz-e-Bayan Aur

2. Dard Se Mere Hai Tujhko Beqarari Haye Haye

Kya Hui Zalim Teri Gaflat-shaari Haye Haye

3. Humko Malum Hai Jannat Ki Haqeeqat Lekin

Dil Ke Bahelane Ko Ghalib Ye Khayal Acha Hai

4. Hazaaron khwahishein aisi ke har khwahish pe dum nikle, Bahut nikle mere armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle

5. Ishq par zor nahi, hai ye wo atish ghalib, jo lagae na lage aur bujhae na bujhe

6. Aaina Dekh Apna Sa Muh Leke Reh Gaye

Sahab Ko Dil Na Dene Pe Kitna Guroor Tha

7. Iman Mujhe Roke Hai Jo Kheenche Hai Mujhe Kufr

Qaba Mere Peeche Hain Kaleesa Mere Aage

8. Mohabbat Me Nahi Hai Farq Jeene Aur Marne Ka

Usi ko Dekh Ke Jeete Hain Jis Kafir Pe Dum Nikle

9. Ranj Se Khugar Hua Insan To Mit Jata Hai Ranj

Mushkilen Mujh Par Padin Itni Ke Aasan Ho Gayin

10. Maut Ka Ek Din Moayyan Hai

Neend Kyun Raat Bhar Nahi Aati

