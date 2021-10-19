New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A lot of festivals and special days are falling in the month of October and one such event is the birth anniversary of Mirabai. She was a Hindu poet-saint and an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. She was one of the most popular Sants of the Vaishnava Bhakti movement. She is popularly called as Meera or Mira.

There is no proven historical record of the birth anniversary of Mirabai but Sharad Purnima day is observed as Mirabai Jayanti. This year it will be celebrated on October 20th, Wednesday. And as per reports, this will be Mirabai's 523rd birth anniversary approximately.

Mirabai Jayanti 2021: Important Times

Purnima Tithi begins Oct. 19 at 19:03

Purnima Tithi ends. Oct.20 at 20:26

Sunrise 06:11

Sunset. 17:46

Mirabai Jayanti 2021: Significance

Mirabai Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu poet Mirabai who was born in c. 1498 in Kudki, Kingdom of Marwar (present-day Pali district, Rajasthan, India). She spent her childhood in Merta. In 1516, Meera unwillingly married to Bhoj Raj, who was the crown prince of Mewar. She had no interest in her spouse as she believed herself to be married to Lord Krishna. Her husband died in 1521 due to battle wounds. Both her father and father-in-law (Rana Sanga) died after their defeat in the battle of Khanwa against the first Mughal emperor Babur.

Meera was several times challenged and persecuted for her religious devotion but all the attempts were failed. As per popular Stories, her in-laws tried many times to assassinate Mirabai. They sent Meera a glass of poison, a basket with snakes instead of flowers, asked her to drown but she was not harmed in either case.

Some historians believe that Guru Ravidas was her Guru, but historical evidence are confusing.

Meera as one of the most significant poet-saint of the Bhakti movement period, is widely acknowledged. She dedicated her life to Lord Krishna. She composed about 1300 devotional poems in passionate praise of Lord Krishna.

Mirabai left the kingdom of Mewar and went on pilgrimage to Vrindavan. In her last years she lived in Dwarka. As per popular belief, she miraculously merged with the image of Krishna in circa 1547, when she was only 49 years of age.

Some Hindu temples are dedicated to Mirabai s memory, one of the example is Chittorgarh fort. On the occasion of Mirabai Jayanti Chittorgarh district officials and Meera Memorial Trust organize a three day long Meera Mahotsav.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal