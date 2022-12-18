Minorities Rights Day 2022: Who Are Minorities? History, Significance And Theme Of This Day

MINORITIES RIGHTS Day is observed every year on December 18 in the country to safeguard the rights of religious, racial, sexual, ethnic or linguistic minorities present in the country. The day focuses on the challenges and issues faced by minority communities and origins. This day is commemorated to highlight the need to eliminate all and every form of discrimination towards the different communities of minorities.

Who Are Minorities?

A minority group is defined as a group of people who constitute less than half of the entire country's population. They are a culturally, ethnically, or racially different group that coexists with all. United Nations defines Minorities as "Any group or community which is social, political and economically non-dominant and inferior in population in any country.

Minorities Rights Day 2022: History

The declaration of Minorities Rights Day dates back a long time. The special day was officially declared by the United Nations in 1992 when the UN adopted the statement on the individual rights belonging to linguistic, regional, ethnic or national minorities. Some of the religious communities in the country include Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Zoroastrians. In 2014, Jains were also added to this list considering them a religious minority community. During the adoption of Minorities rights days, the UN stated that the formation of this day aims at the government's responsibility to improve and uplift minority countries present in the country.

Minorities Rights Day 2022: Significance

Minority Rights Day upholds their right to freedom and equal opportunities in the country. The day aims at creating and increasing awareness about minority rights. A vital component of democratic government includes respecting and validating the rights of minority groups present in the country.

Minorities Rights Day 2022: Theme

According to the United Nations, this year-long 30th-anniversary commemoration of the Declaration focuses on the theme of "All in 4 Minority Rights", and promotes the belief that the rights of any person who belongs to national or ethnic, religious or linguistic minorities contribute to the making and development of the country through political and social stability.