Millet And Weight Loss: 6 Benefits of Millets In Winter For Healthy Body

MILLET ALSO known as Bajra is one of the most consumed Indian flours. Millets are a highly varied group of small-seeded grasses which are rich in essential minerals, vitamins and nutrients for a healthy body. With around 6,000 varieties of millets throughout the world, they have been an evergreen source of energy and protein. All grains and millets available during winter are good for health and can be included in regular diets.

Types Of Millets

There are more than 10 types of millets, some common types include Sorghum millet (jowar), proso millet (chena/barri), pearl millet (bajra), foxtail millet (kakum/kangi), finger millet (ragi), browntop millet (korle), little millet (moraiyo) and many more.

Benefits Of Millets In Winter

1. Rich in Antioxidants

Millets are a rich source of antioxidants such as ferulic acid and catechins that protect the body from harmful oxidative stress.

2. Blood Sugar Levels

Being rich in fibre and non-starchy polysaccharides millets can help in controlling the blood sugar levels of an individual. Millets have a low glycemic index (GI) which means it is unlikely to increase blood sugar levels.

3. Cholesterol Levels

Millets contain soluble fibres and produce a viscous substance in the gut which helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body. Furthermore, the protein in millet may help in lowering cholesterol.

4. Gluten-Free

Gluten is a protein that is present naturally in grains like wheat, rice and barley. Millets are gluten-free making them an ideal food item to include in a regular diet.

5. Helps In Digestion

Millets are a rich source of fibre which helps in alleviating bloating, cramping, constipation and gas. This further eases the process of digestion keeping disease at bay.

6. Boosts Immunity

Millets are a rich source of protein which can be incorporated into a daily diet. Moreover, the presence of essential nutrients and proteins helps in developing stronger immunity.

How Millet Helps In Weight Loss

Millets are an ideal food item for a well-balanced diet and moderate consumption of it is linked to effective weight loss. Being low in calories and gluten-free, millet may promote weight loss. The calorie count of millet is relatively low which makes it an excellent food for weight loss. It helps in maintaining energy levels throughout the day and keeps you full for longer hours.