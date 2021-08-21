Migraine is a type of primary headache, the cause of which is not clearly known; however, studies have suggested a combination of environmental and genetic factors. Scroll down and know how to fight the disease.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Headache is a blanket term used to describe pain on one or both sides of the head and upper part of the neck. According to the WHO, every adult experiences headache at some point of time in life.

The common causes of headaches are stress and anxiety, emotional distress, irregular eating habits, dehydration, high blood pressure, hot weather etc.

In primary headaches, the nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in the head and neck region are strained, which may be accompanied by changes in chemical activity in the brain. Migraine, cluster headache, and tension headache fall under this category.

Migraine is a type of primary headache, the cause of which is not clearly known; however, studies have suggested a combination of environmental and genetic factors.

Therefore, here we are with 5 tips to deal with the chronic pain.

Acupuncture

Experts have suggested that acupuncture can reduce migraine headaches and doctors should provide information about acupuncture as an option when discussing preventive treatment strategies with patients. This method can be recommended as a prophylactic treatment and clinicians should provide patients with information about acupuncture as an option when discussing prophylactic treatment strategies.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a process of buring essential oils and inhaling the fragrance in the air. But, the process is not just used for changing one's mood. Yes, studies have shown that the who method can be used as a therapy to treat stress, anxiety and even migraines.

Yoga

There's hardly any disease in the world that doesn't find a cure in yoga. Yes, just like the rest of the health issues, yoga can treat your migraine too. Try poses like Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), Shishuasana (Child Pose), Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend) and more.

Avoid smartphones and gadgets

Smartphone users who suffer from regular headaches and migraines may be more likely to use painkillers and find less relief, say researchers at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The study was published in the journal Neurology: Clinical Practice which stated that people who are making excessive use of smartphones can have more severe migraine issues.

Don't avoid sleep

Lack of sleep can be one of the main causes of migraine attacks. Not just this but several other problems like anxiety, depression, fatigue etc are triggered due to sleep apnea. Therefore, take proper 6-7 hours of sleep daily to improve your health.

