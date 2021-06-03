Many studies show that patients with Metabolic Syndrome are highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection. Studies have also confirmed that patients with obesity were more severe and have a worse outcome than without obesity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Metabolic Syndrome is a cluster of conditions. Metabolic Syndrome increases the risk of heart disease and stroke to a person. It can be due to high blood pressure, blood sugar or abnormal central obesity. If three out of five following conditions are found, it will be diagnosed as Metabolic Syndrome.

The risk factors of the same are:

- Obesity

- Diabetes

- Hypertension

- High triglycerides

- Low HDL level

Metabolic Syndrome and COVID-19

Metabolic Syndrome may play a crucial role for the development of COVID-19. Many studies show that patients with Metabolic Syndrome are highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection. Studies have also confirmed that patients with obesity were more severe and have a worse outcome than without obesity.

Prevention of Metabolic Syndrome

Focus on immunity and to stay fit is taught by ongoing COVID pandemic. A few firm promises for a healthy lifestyle can prevent from Metabolic Syndrome.

- Thirty minutes regular physical activity can aid to control Metabolic Syndrome. To start with daily walking, slowly other exercises will aid to prevention.

- Curious changes in the daily dietary chart will give positive results. Eating plenty of fresh green vegetables, fruits and lean proteins along with whole grain will help.

- Control and maintain weight.

- Say NO to smoking and tobacco chewing, as these can aggravate the condition.

- A strict restriction to saturated fat and salt in all meals.

- Avoid processed sugar intake, it can be through cold drinks etc.

- Do not skip nutrition, hydration, rest and exercise. All are very important.

Causes of Metabolic Syndrome

Causes of Metabolic Syndrome are obesity, insulin resistance, physical inactivity, genetic factors and increasing age. By understanding these and accordingly adopting the changes in lifestyle the risk of Metabolic Syndrome can be avoided.

With inputs from onlymyhealth.com

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal