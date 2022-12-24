Christmas 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE MERRIEST time of the year is finally here! The festival of Christmas is around the corner and the air is filled with excitement, celebrations, happiness, joy and festivities. The joy of celebrating the festival of Christmas with family and friends is incomparable. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, who in Christianity is known to be the Son of God. Christmas is celebrated with great jubilation throughout different parts of the country. Therefore, to uplift your festive mood, we bring you heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this day.

Christmas 2022: Wishes

"May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family." Merry Christmas!

"The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas. Merry Christmas!"

"May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas!"

"May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives. Merry Christmas!"

Christmas 2022: Messages

"Sending prayers and hearty Christmas greetings to you. May you receive the most special of God’s blessings during this amazing Christmas season!"

"May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of His love at Christmas and always. Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas to someone who’s sweeter than a candy cane warms me up more than a cup of hot cocoa and fills my heart with joy more than the biggest present under the tree!"

"My love and thoughts are with you during the Christmas season and the promise of hope it brings."

Christmas 2022: Quotes

“Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you're home.” — Carol Nelson

"Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

"Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance — each beautiful, unique, and too soon gone." — Deborah Whipp

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney