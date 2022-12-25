Merry Christmas 2022: 10 Powerful Quotes By Jesus Christ On His Birth Anniversary

MERRY CHRISTMAS! The merriest festival of all time, Christmas is being celebrated all across the world with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival of Christmas celebrates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, who according to Christianity is known to be the Son of God. Along with the celebrations of Christmas, remember Jesus Christ on his birth anniversary with his powerful words. Read below some inspiring and powerful quotes by the Son of God, Jesus Christ.

Powerful Quotes By Jesus Christ

1. "And know that I am with you always; yes, to the end of time."

2. "If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who do good to you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners do the same."

3. "If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven."

4. "I am He who lives, and was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. Amen. And I have the keys of Hades and of Death."

5. "Give to everyone who begs from you, and of him who takes away your goods do not ask them again. And as you wish that men would do to you, do so to them."

6. "But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust."

7. "Little children, you are from God, and have conquered them; for the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in this world."

8. "As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you."

9. "Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and eat with him, and he with me."

10. "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another."