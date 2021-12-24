New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Christmas is the time of spreading laughter, joy and connecting with family and friends. This annual festival is celebrated by Christians across the globe, as on this day, Jesus Christ was born in a city called Bethlehem. To commemorate the day, Christians prepare delicious delicacies, especially plum cakes, and decorate their houses and trees.

However, this year, owing to the scare of the new variant Omicron, state governments have asked the people to avoid crowds. Instead of a grand party, people will be organising a small home party with only family and close friends in attendance. Also, you can send your relatives, these warm wishes, quotes and messages listed below:

Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes

May your Christmas be graced with peace, joy, and blessings! Merry Christmas to you!

Stay safe and stay blessed this holiday season! May all your wishes be granted! Merry Christmas to all.

Merry Christmas! May God shower your life with unlimited blessings on this day.

Hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health for you and your family. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your adorable family. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year. Love from the (insert your name).

I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all those that you desire in your heart. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Wishing you a joyful time and a lot of pleasant memories of this season of love and magic. May all your dreams come true.

I love you with all my heart and I want you to know that there is no one in this world who can make me happier than you. Merry Christmas sweetheart!

Thanks for your support, guidance, and care. You two are my inspiration, motivation. May God always keep you safe and sound. Merry Christmas, mom and dad.

Let the magic of love brighten our smiles and enlighten our souls. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know!

I wish this holy season brings abundant happiness to your life. Merry Christmas to someone so special!

May you receive all that you desire for and dream for. May this Christmas bring you all that you need in life. Merry Christmas!

I wish happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. I hope you’ll have a great time with your friends and family!

Wishing you a joy-filled Christmas season. May your holidays be spent in good cheers and unforgettable moments. Have a great time this Christmas!

Wishing your holiday season be filled with sparkles of joy and love. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Dear mom, Merry Christmas! Spending this day with you is a blessing! Love you!

Merry Christmas, daughter. Sending my warm wishes to you in this lovely season. May God keep you happy and healthy.

Merry Christmas! May this festive Christmas season brings all the success for you.

Merry Xmas, love! You are the biggest blessing of my life and I cherish you every day!

Merry Christmas, son. I hope you have a blissful Christmas. May the blessing of the Christmas season surround you throughout the year.

Merry Christmas, dear brother! May the spirit of Christmas be with you all around the year!

Merry Christmas 2021: Quotes

“Mercy, peace and love be yours in abundance.” – Jude 1:2

“Your children need your presence more than your presents.” — Jesse Jackson

“Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” – 2 Corinthians 9:15

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Dr Seuss

“‘One can never have enough socks,’ said Dumbledore. ‘Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books.’” — J. K. Rowling

“Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let earth receive her King.” – “Joy to the World”

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality.” – Washington Irving

“Walking in a winter wonderland.” – “Winter Wonderland”

“Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable Gift.” – 2 Corinthians 9:15

“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” – Agnes M. Pahro

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles M. Schulz

“Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” — Charles Dickens

“At Christmas, all roads lead home.” — Marjorie Holmes

“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” — Edna Ferber

“May your days be merry and bright.” — White Christmas

“The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Christmas to me is as many people as possible happy.” — Tupac Shakur

Merry Christmas 2021: Messages

Christmas is not only about having fun and making happy memories, but it’s also about reaching out to people and being a Santa clause for them in real life!

No matter what happens in life, make sure you don’t stop believing in yourself. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Have a nice time!

Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has given you so far. Enjoy every moment of Christmas because it has come with a promise of a better tomorrow!

Fill your heart with hopes of tomorrow and your mind with memories of yesterday. Wish you a happy Christmas!

Always be silent and let your actions speak for you just like a Christmas candle; never makes a noise but softly gives itself away to light up the world. Merry Christmas!

You are lucky if you have a family

On this wonderful occasion, I want you to know that you’re one of the nicest creations of god and that he will never disappoint you in life. Merry Christmas!

Wish you peace, prosperity, and a better tomorrow. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas from the core of my heart!

The magic of love, friendship, and brotherhood may all these be yours at this Christmas!

Merry Christmas to you and your family! May this holiday season wrap you in warmth and joy!

Christmas with you two is the happiest time of my life; Merry Christmas, mom, and dad.

I’m thankful to God for blessing me with the most supportive parents. Without you two, I’m nothing. Merry Christmas.

Dear Mom, Merry Christmas. Thanks for getting me even when I cannot express myself. Thanks for being my saviour. Have a great life. I love you so much.

You are the best present I could have for Christmas. Merry Christmas, husband!

Dear hubby, you have made my life heaven full of peace and happiness! Thank you for everything! Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas, my love. May God send you my share of happiness as well.

Wishing you the most amazing Christmas of your life with a lot of love. Only you can make my Christmas celebration complete and perfect. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas to my sweet lady! I want to share every moment of my life with you!

Our marriage is made in heaven and you are the best gift from God. I want to be with you during this Christmas and many more Christmas after this. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas, my wonderful parents. You are my greatest joy in this world.

As long as you and I remain together, there will always be love in the air. You are the sparkle of joy and the lighthouse of hope for me. Merry Christmas!

From the very first day I met you, you became the meaning of my life. Today, I wish you a blissful Merry Christmas and hope that you have great fun!

Thank you for all the love, care, and guidance. I love you more than you can imagine. Merry Christmas dear mom and dad.

Christmas is all about family and love and care. Thank you for making me understand the worth and meaning of life. Merry Christmas, Mom and Dad. Love you.

Wishing you the best holiday season, my parents. I hope Christmas fills your day with lights and love, comfort and compassion, happiness, and hugs.

Merry Christmas 2021: Greetings

I hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health to you and your family. Sending you a very warm wish of Christmas!

Let’s make some memories this Christmas that will last forever. Enjoy the biggest holiday of the year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Let this festive season make way for a better and brighter tomorrow for you. Enjoy the magic around you! Merry Christmas!

Here’s a wish for you right from the deepest corner of my heart. May you have a joyful year ahead. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you the most amazing Christmas of your life and pray to the Lord to help you be a better person than ever. May God always bless you. I love you so much.

Merry Christmas! May you receive the nicest gifts from your family and enjoy a big feast tonight!

The Christmas season is brighter and warmer only because of you. Thank you, my love, for being in my life!

Wishing you everlasting joy, love, and peace on this spectacular occasion. Merry Christmas!

During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May everything on your wish list come true. Happy Holidays!

Because of you, life is worth living, and memories are well-remembered. Sending my love to you on this festive occasion.

Your smile is the best gift I can ever wish for on Christmas! Wishing you a warm and joyful Christmas!

Wishing you a pleasant time throughout this Christmas season. May you find countless successes and glory in the coming years. Happy Christmas!

Nothing but your smile can make this holiday season brighter for me. Wishing you many blessings and happiness forever!

I wish nothing but your sweet company throughout this holy season. You make me feel alive and special all the time. Merry Christmas 2021!

