Christmas is all about spreading love, laughter, joy and enjoying delicious delicacies. However, a party without a cocktail is like a dinner without dessert, and well, we know by the second lockdown, people have turned professional bartenders and can serve some amazing cocktails giving their own touch.

So what are you waiting for, before Christmas Day arrives, try these cocktails at home and does add them to your Christmas menu to light up the atmosphere. We have brought you some cocktail recipes for which you don't need pricey ingredients or extra efforts to craft seasonal toasts.

Winter Spritz

It is one of the best cocktails that can spark your winter evenings. To make this cocktail, you just need:

50ml Red Wine

50ml Sparkling Wine

50ml Sparkling Water

25ml Ruby Port

Add all the ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir gently. You can garnish the cocktail either with a cinnamon stick or orange twist.

Eggnog

This eggnog was introduced in the 1920s at the American Bat at the Savoy by legendary bartender Harry Craddock. He blended equal parts of gin and vanilla bean ice cream and garnished the drink with a frosty masterpiece and grated nutmeg.

For 1 glass you need:

50 ml Good Vanilla Ice-Cream 50ml

50 ml Aged rum or whisky

Nutmeg

Combine the ice cream and rum or whisky in a cocktail shaker. After shaking well, pour the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Grate the eggnog with nutmeg.

King Christmas

Cal created this cocktail using Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, chestnuts, vermouth blend and apple brandy. "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” from The Christmas Song inspired him to create this cosy drink.

30ml Roe & Co Whiskey

10ml Balthazar dry vermouth

10ml Balthazar red vermouth

20ml Irish Apple Wine

500g Roast Chestnuts (broken into small pieces)

500g Demerara sugar

500g water

Pinch of salt

Add all the ingredients to a jar with ice. Stir it well until diluted and chill. Next, pour it into a glass and garnish it with a cinnamon stick.

