Finally, the wait is over as people across the globe are celebrating the festival of joy -- Christmas. In order to celebrate the festival, people host dinner parties, sing carols, exchange gifts, watch movies and decorate houses. When it comes to Christmas home decor, then people usually light up their house and also place a Christmas tree.

In Christianity, the Christmas tree is symbolic of the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians believe that the branches and shrubs of the tree are viewed as an emblem of immortality and are said to symbolize the crown of thorns worn by Christ on the cross.

On the day of Christmas, photos of decorated Christmas trees from all over the world surface over the internet. In this article, we have curated the best 5 photos of Christmas trees across the world that will blow your mind.

1. Capitol Hill, Washington D.C.

Since mid 60's ever year a big tree-lighting ceremony takes place in Capitol Hill. The Superintendent of the Capitol Grounds of the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is responsible for the selection, installation, and decoration of the tree. Traditionally the tree is lit by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives during a ceremony at the beginning of December and remains the same till New Year's Day.

2. Floating Christmas Tree, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has the world's largest floating Christmas tree. The tree usually soars 70 metres in the air and is lit up with nearly a million LED lights. The tree is constructed on a barge anchored and looks gorgeous during the night. The tree boasts more than 3.3 million lights.

3. Puerta del Sol, Madrid

Tons of visitors visit this regal square in the Spanish capital to take a glance at its annual festive light display. The city of Madrid has opted for an environmentally friendly tree, as the tree is 35m high, conic shaped, and is made up of metal and glass.

4. Strasbourg, France

The Christmas market of Strasbourg, France, is an attraction in itself. The market has a nine-tonne, 30-metre-high tree that looms over it all. The place is located in the Alsace region and is popular for being a beautiful fairytale town.

5. Trafalgar Square

Did you know that around 800 people Google ‘Trafalgar Square Christmas tree’ during the Christmas season. Since 1947, each year the Christmas tree is gifted to the people of Britain by Norway. The tree is placed in Trafalgar Square from the beginning of December until 6 January.

