New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year’s last festival, Christmas is just around the corner, and people across the globe are busy doing the preparation for the festival. As people unpack the Christmas decor and decide which tree to buy and where to place it, the season is a true blessing not only for kids but for adults as well. As soon as kids hear the name of Christmas, things that strike their mind is Santa Claus, lots of gifts, Christmas trees, cakes, and Christmas songs and poems.

One thing which makes Christmas extremely special is the jingles, songs, and poems that cheer up the mood of people and kids too. Whether a person is listening to a Christmas carols or singing one with their family and friends, it is defiantly going to give them a feeling of joy. In this article, we have compiled a list of Christmas songs, carols, and poems for kids as well as adults, which they would love to hum during this holiday season.

1. We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Figgy Pudding Song)

2. Must Be Santa

3. I Saw Three Ships

4. Wonderful Christmas Time

5. Jingle Bell Rock

6. Let It Snow

7. White Christmas

8. A Holly Jolly Christmas





Favorite Christmas Carols For Children

Christmas songs are definitely fun, however, the festival is incomplete without carols, as they are a bit more traditional and capture the true sense of the festival. Here are 5 Christmas carols loved by kids and adults.

1. Jingle Bells By James Lord Pierpont

2. All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)

3. The Twelve Days Of Christmas

4. Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer

5. Here Comes Santa Claus

The festival is filled with joy and People often celebrate the festival with dinner parties where they serve lip-smacking delicacies and desserts.

