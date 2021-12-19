New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holiday season is just around the corner as people across the globe will celebrate the last festival of the year 2021, Christmas, and step into a new year. Every year on December 25th, people all over the world listen to carols, enjoy delectable goodies, and exchange gifts. During this time of the year, people always tend to consume lots of candies and unhealthy snacks, which creates health problems. Studies have found out that during the holiday season, people usually put on a little extra weight because of eating junk.

While spending quality time with family and friends, we often forget to keep track of our eating and drinking habits, which later affect our health. In this article, we have curated 5 important tips on how you can remain healthy on Christmas.

Go easy on drinks

During family gatherings on such special occasions, people usually end up drinking way too much, which laters creates health crisis for them. Therefore, it's always better to limit yourself when it comes to drinking as one or two drinks an evening will not harm your health. Controlling on drinks is great for your body as alcohol is high in calories and if consumed in large amounts then it can put an adverse effect on your health.

Avoid overeating

One of the best things during Christmas is endless mounds of mouth-watering dishes on the table, which are high in calories. People often end up eating beyond their limits. However, consuming food in a limit will not only satisfy your cravings but will also keep your health in the right place.

Exercise regularly

With all those drinks and junk food, it is obvious that you will witness changes in your body. However, in order to keep yourself healthy and fit, one should always make time for exercise and stay active. One can either go for a walk or opt for home workouts to keep themselves healthy and fit.

Get enough sleep

Christmas is that time of the year when people are extremely busy meeting their family and celebrating the festival with friends, due to which they are unable to take proper sleep. Sleep plays an essential role in keeping a person physically and mentally fit. With the right amount of sleep, one will feel energetic throughout the day.

Make sure you stay hydrated

Intake of at least 10 glasses of water a day, will keep a person hydrated. Drinking water is vital for the healthy digestion of food and absorption of nutrients.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen