Merry Christmas 2020: As Christmas 2020 is around the corner, people are gearing up for the celebration, here are some Merry Christmas wishes, quotes WhatsApp and Facebook stickers and statuses to share with your family and friends

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As we enter December, the Christmas bells and festive songs starts echoing everywhere. The festival of Christmas 2020 is one of the best festivals, which is celebrated with full fervour and joy across the world. Everything feels right around this time and as the year draws to closer, it prepares us for the New Year's eve. Every year on 25th December we celebrate Christmas 2020 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, who preached peace.

As Christmas 2020 is around the corner, people have started decking up their homes and Christmas trees with fairy lights, bells, stars, etc. As people gear up for the celebration, here are some Merry Christmas wishes, images, quotes WhatsApp and Facebook stickers and statuses to share with your family, friends and colleagues.

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes:

May the Christmas season bring just peace and pleasure to you and your lovely families. We're missing you and expecting to see you in 2021.

A joyful now and a well-remembered experience. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

May the Christmas season finish this year on a happy note and making room for a new year that is fresh and light. Season's greetings to all of you.

May the Angels bless us all on this day and shower us with peace, good health and happiness. Merry Christmas.

May Holidays bring fun and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas to you.

Wishing harmony, health, satisfaction, and success for you and your families in the coming year. It's a happy Christmas.

May God shower you with all the goodness in the world. May you be blessed with all that you have dreamt about. Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to Mummy, Daddy, Grandpa and Grandma.

Merry Christmas 2020 Quotes:

Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.-Zuzu Bailey

Christmas spirit is not something you can turn off like a faucet on December 26th!- Lorelai Gilmore

I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.- Charles Dickens

Oh, Christmas isn't just a day, its a frame of mind.- Kris Kringle

There is nothing cosier than a Christmas tree all lit up.- Jenny Han

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day; their old familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat; of peace on earth, good-will to men" - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone" - Charles M. Schulz

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"It is never too late to be what you might have been" - George Eliot

Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

Merry Christmas 2020 Greetings:

Dear friends who are far away, hope you have a safe and wonderful Xmas. Seasons Greetings!

Here's to better times ahead for everyone. Stay healthy and safe in 2021.

Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness and good health. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you and your family a sparkling holiday season and a brilliant New Year!

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish you joyful 2021!

Wishing you happiness, hope, peace and lots of Christmas goodies. Xmas Greetings and Happy New Year!

Seasons Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!

Xmas Greetings. May the Holidays bring happiness and joy to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! May everything happy be yours always!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv