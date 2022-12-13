Menstruation Diet: 5 Food Items Proven To Be Effective In Reducing Period Pain

MENSTRUATION CYCLES come along with period cramps, mood swings, hormonal imbalances, extreme mood swings and many other uncomfortable health issues. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, around more than half of menstruating women experience pain during this time of the month- precisely 84 per cent of them.

As per Mayo Clinic, period pain during menstruation cycles happens because the uterus contracts to expel its lining. Hormone-like substances such as prostaglandins are responsible for causing pain and inflammation which trigger uterine muscle contraction. Therefore, we bring you some food items to include in your regular diet that can help in reducing the excruciating period pain.

1. Orange

Orange is known as the top food for relieving period cramps. Oranges are enriched with vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin D and potassium which may play a role in relieving period cramps and menstrual pain.

2. Lentils

Rich in sources of iron and proteins, consuming lentils and beans regularly, especially during menstruation helps in easing period cramps. They are enriched with essential minerals, nutrients, iron, vitamin B and potassium are essential for good health during periods.

3. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are small oil seeds which are rich in omega-3 fats, fibre and other essential plant compounds. According to Livestrong, the omega-3 fats in flaxseeds may help in slowing the release of hormones named prostaglandins which are responsible for period cramps during menstruation.

4. Ginger

According to Healthline, the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties of ginger make it an ideal food item to ease period cramps. Ginger is known for its culinary and medicinal properties and is a recommended home remedy for various health ailments including menstrual cramps.

5. Green Leafy Vegetables

Numerous green vegetables such as kale, spinach, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli have been proven to act as a muscle relaxant and help in easing menstrual cramps. Green leafy vegetables are rich in magnesium an calcium and can help with menstrual cramps.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)